Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Brett W. Hall to Kevin K. Davis.
George J. Betts to George J. and Kathleen J. Betts Family Trust.
Joe M. Harris to Keith Foutch.
Dudley Family Trust to D and L Land and Cattle, LTD.
Janice Arlene Eddlemon to Ryan Lee Dirteater.
Blake Wheatley to Mason M. Hamby.
Keith Moore to Parlor Party, LLC.
Andrew Lowe Jr. to Tracy Lowe.
Robert Flatt to Douglas William Finch.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Rhett William Brantley - indebtedness.
Gary L. Bloss v. Known and unknown heirs, executors, administrators, devisees, trustees, and assigns, Richard L. Bloss, and Lucy R. Bloss - quiet title.
State of Oklahoma and Jack Thorp, District Attorney v. 2014 Chevrolet Malibu and $1,671 - seizure and forfeiture.
Small Claims
Property Solutions Management, LLC v. Chase Michael Martin - entry and detainer.
World Finance v. Karen Anne Haner - petition for judgment.
World Finance v. David Michael Cummings - petition for judgment.
Protective Order
Carsyn Mooney v. Christian Cuny.
Marriages
James Henry Allen Burke, 56, Kiowa, and Terri Lynne Carter Banes, 54, Bossier City.
Fire Runs
Oct. 23
Tahlequah FD: 7:18 p.m., CO test, 505 Magnolia Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 7:48 p.m., alarm, 1300 Ashley Lane.
Oct. 24
Tahlequah FD: 10:53 a.m., fire alarm, 1504 N. Cedar Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 1:45 p.m., MVA, West Fourth Street and Highway 51.
Oct. 25
Tahlequah FD: 2:47 a.m., outside fire, 18399 Hilltop Circle.
Lowrey FD; 11:37 a.m., structure fire, Highway 82C.
Tahlequah FD: 2:12 p.m., service call, 413 S. West Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:19 p.m., smoke investigation, 105 Wheeler St.
Death Notices
FERRELL, Bud, 67, Welling, nursery worker. Died Oct. 21. Visitation, Oct. 27, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Services, Oct. 28, 1 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Caney Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.