Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Donna K. McDowell to Donna Kay McDowell Protection Trust.
Claude Gower to Michael Wayne Workman.
First State Bank to Ballew Land Co.
Felonies
Karen Culwell - battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Jarret Allen Jones - driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension.
Misdemeanors
Robin James Hayes - obstructing an officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kristian Laurin Kirkland - public intoxication.
Mariah Desantis - possession of controlled dangerous substance and larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Teresa Joyce Walker - third-degree burglary and petit larceny.
Civils
Sheldon D. Cowart v. Title to ATV - issuance of title.
Small Claims
First United Loan Company v. Lula Garcia - small claims.
First United Loan Company v. Jamie Jones - small claims.
First United Loan Company v. Alexandria Richards - small claims.
Divorces
Deanna Shirrel v. Danny Dean Shirrel.
