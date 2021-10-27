Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Donna K. McDowell to Donna Kay McDowell Protection Trust.

Claude Gower to Michael Wayne Workman.

First State Bank to Ballew Land Co.

Felonies

Karen Culwell - battery/assault and battery on police officer.

Jarret Allen Jones - driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving under suspension.

Misdemeanors

Robin James Hayes - obstructing an officer, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kristian Laurin Kirkland - public intoxication.

Mariah Desantis - possession of controlled dangerous substance and larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

Teresa Joyce Walker - third-degree burglary and petit larceny.

Civils

Sheldon D. Cowart v. Title to ATV - issuance of title.

Small Claims

First United Loan Company v. Lula Garcia - small claims.

First United Loan Company v. Jamie Jones - small claims.

First United Loan Company v. Alexandria Richards - small claims.

Divorces

Deanna Shirrel v. Danny Dean Shirrel.

