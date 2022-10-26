Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Charlie P. Rogers to Brenda E. Layne.
Denise Kuhns to Wesley Aaron Hathcoat.
Christopher W. Thompson to Clyde Douglas Owen.
Bill Leeper to James Lee Smith.
Jamie W. Thompson to Paige Roberts.
Leeda B. Warren to Nancy A. Sanchez.
Teresa Ann Kemper to Shawn Michael Huff.
Osceola Red Shirt to Daniel Perry.
Garett Jacob Willis to Patrick Trusty.
Misdemeanors
Alyssa Nicole Babe - aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol and unsafe lane use.
Small Claims
E&B Properties, LLC v. Delanie Williams, Haley Young, Chrstine Dailey, and Holli Hembree - entry and detainer.
Property Solutions Management v. Sharice Sanders - entry and detainer.
Diamond Finance v. Raymond Sanders - small claims.
Diamond Finance v. Rodney Joe Swank - small claims.
Action Loan v. Breeanna Cookson - small claims.
Divorces
Jace Cole Young v. Ariel Young.
Paternities
Audrey Wikel and Child Support Enforcement v. Randy Clarence Wikel - paternity.
Shantelle Gibson and Child Support Enforcement v. Juliann Eschocheo Rumery - paternity.
Marriages
Bret Jack Heyman, 53, Tahlequah, and Lori Kay Sharp, 51, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Oct. 25
Tahlequah FD: 7:02 p.m., outside fire, North 534 Road and Highway 51.
Death Notices
HERRIN, Dr. Alan Ray, Cherokee National Treasurer and author. Died Oct. 24. Visitation, Oct. 28, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Hart Funeral Home. Funeral services, Oct. 29, 11 a.m., Hart Funeral Home. Private burial.
