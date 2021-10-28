Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Sean Vadez to Sean Vadez.
Kenneth E. Harris to Michael W. Hood.
Dubai Rae England to Dubai Rae England.
Southridge Development Company, LLC to Mark Skinner.
Indian Hills Estates Developers, LLC to Santo Paco Holdings, LLC.
H and C Holdings, LLC to Summer R. Cunningham.
Dennis Vovchenko to Brenda Kaye Lawson.
Daniel E. Mead to Dafina Gerguri.
Rodney J. Copley to C.B. Abel.
Bobby Slover to Zee Best Construction, LLC.
E3 Investments, LLC to Johnny P. Lutz Jr.
Misdemeanors
Thomas Leo Soap - failure to compel child to attend school.
Jamie Lynn Mask - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Civils
Rebecca V. Wright v. Henry D. Wright, heirs, devisees, trustees, and unknown heirs, executors - quiet title.
Joshua W. Masters v. State of Oklahoma; Department of Public Safety - driver's license appeal.
Small Claims
C.W. Ingram v. David E. Smith, Bethany M. Howell, and all occupants - small claims.
Action Loan v. Angela Renay Clayton - petition for judgment.
Action Loan v. Anna Lue Williams - petition for judgment.
Action Loan v. Christa Nacole Leblanc - petition for judgment.
Action Loan v. Kimberly White - petition for judgment.
Paternity
Shelby Robertson v. Justin Hood - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Marriages
Joshua Gerhard Martin, 31, Tulsa, and Lydia Ruth Drye, 29, Tulsa.
Death Notices
DOWLING, Sunne Marjean "Margie", 69, Tahlequah, special education teacher. Died Oct. 24. Memorial services, Oct. 29, 10 a.m., Cornerstone Fellowship.
