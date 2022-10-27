Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Joshua D. Rinehart to Amanda Rene Reed.
Sandy J. Crosslin to Jaylen Green.
Rusty Daniels to Dusty Ray Coles.
Crosslin Properties, LLC to The Way DTC Inc.
Bill Loftin to The Way DTC Inc.
Ferguson Smith Tahlequah, LLC to K-Mac Enterprises Inc.
Civils
The Money Source Inc. v. Michael D. Sheffer, Autumn W. Scheffer, and John Doe - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Jerry E. Hammons v. Adam Woodard and Joy Jackson - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Philip Neil Hodge - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Mikayla Ann Mouse - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Marty Evans - entry and detainer.
Bluffivew Enterprises, LLC v. Justine Birdtail - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Terry Arneecher - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Johnathan Freeman - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Morgan Thompson - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Harianne Nicole Woods and Chad Thiel - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Melissa Ann Polley v. Scottie Lee Ennis.
Marriages
Redmon Keith Kaiser, 33, Wagoner, and Ashley Nichole Herzberg, 31, Wagoner.
Fire Runs
Oct. 26
Tahlequah FD: 8:41 a.m., alarm, 109 W. Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:50 a.m., smoke investigation, 1701 Park Hill Road.
Tahlequah FD: 2:53 p.m., illegal burn, 327 Morris Ave.
Oct. 27
Tahlequah FD: 7:24 a.m., EMS assist, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:07 a.m., MVA, 706 S. Muskogee Ave.
