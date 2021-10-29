Court Reports
Warranty Deeds
Harley G. Morrell to Bridgette Nichole Butler.
Chance K. Parker to Alice Smith.
Bob Ed Webb to Bob Ed Webb.
Tommie R. Coleman to Walker Lor.
Beverly Jane Scroggins to Beverly Jane Scroggins.
Indian Hills Estates Developers, LLC to Peter Pagano.
R. Mark Stout to Peter McConnell.
Felonies
Brandon Lynn Wallace - lewd molestation.
Korbey Knowles - obtaining money by fraud.
Daniel Dwayne Cobb - grand larceny.
Misdemeanors
Michael Leroy Garrett - actual physical control, leaving scene of accident involving damage, and failure to pay all taxes due state.
Civils
Chris Russell v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Autovest, LLC v. Tony Duane Starr and Amber Nicole Starr - breach of contract.
Autovest, LLC v. Falen Wagnon and Cucu Wagnon - breach of contract.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Trustee of Stanwish Mortgage v. Adam Benjamin Coley - foreclosure.
Marriages
Harold Richard Keele, 64, Tahlequah, and Jennifer Marie Walters, 47, Tahlequah.
Drake Adam Littledeer, 28, Stilwell, and Valentina Rose Nez, 26, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Oct. 27
Tahlequah FD: 12:58 p.m., MVA, Highway 51 and Collins Road.
Tahlequah FD: 1:54 p.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Oct. 28
Tahlequah FD: 5:54 a.m., alarm, 610 Lewis Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:25 a.m., MVA, West Choctaw Street and South College Avenue.
