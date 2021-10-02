Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Tullis Development, LLC to Sally R. Williams.
Michael D. Railey to Jose Moreno Ruiz.
Jimmy Joe Goad to Danny L. Nevitt.
John W. Cresswell to Angel R. Loyd.
Nick C. Young Jr. to Charles Beck.
Dustin Welker to Chris A. Blish.
Carolyn Sue Absher Patton to Ace G. McCarthy.
Victor Lyle Haskins to Lyle Haskins.
Jo Ann Richmond to Margie Waldrop Revocable Trust.
Floy Jean Brandy to Quinten Rayth Tibbetts.
Felonies
Clinton Arnold Mankiller - possession of stolen vehicle.
Nikquan Gardner - first-degree burglary.
Misdemeanors
Jamie Lynn Mask - knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Deidre Nicole Davis - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jacob R. Church - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, possession of controlled dangerous substance, speeding 15 mph over, unsafe lane use, and failure to wear seat belt.
Kyle James Wayne Ray - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possess, deliver, sell or manufacture drug paraphernalia, speeding 16-20 mph over, and no seat belt.
Mackenzie Fay Philpott - use drug paraphernalia and speeding 21-25 mph over.
Jasson Jones - tampering with a vehicle.
Judy Gail Parrish - trespassing causing damage.
Chance Logan Smith - larceny of merchandise from a retailer, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mark Thomas Waller - public intoxication.
Jeffery A. Miller Jr. - public intoxication.
Michael James Desantis - possess, deliver, sell or manufacture drug paraphernalia.
Michael Jason Cook - failure to compel child to attend school.
Small Claims
America's Car-Mart, Inc. and Car Mart of Tahlequah v. Chad Lee Riley - petition for judgment.
Veraman Davis and Tonya Williams v. Shawn Elliott - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Melanie Legier v. Shawn Allen Green.
Marriages
Jason Kent Fine, 38, Locust Grove, and Tiffany Nicole Tinnin, 29, Hulbert.
Christopher N. Rice, 30, Tahlequah, and Sydney Brianne Nichols, 27, Fort Gibson.
Traffic Report
James Sterling Simmons Jr. - no child restraint.
Johnny Keith Murphy - no seat belt.
Lao Tou Xiong - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Randy Jay Johnson - no seat belt.
Chelsea Denise Jones - no seat belt.
Lee Rlston Waters - no seat belt.
Kylee Faith Kruse - no seat belt.
Aranda Velio Barraza - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Kiara Renee Lopez - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ayden Micah Pleasant - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jovon Demond Johnson - no seat belt.
Lane Ray Hall - failure to stop at stop sign.
Hannah Christine Setser - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Alexis Marie Bird - no seat belt.
Anne Veronica Rodriguez - no driver's license and no security verification.
Adam Cruz - no seat belt.
Kenneth G. Spearman - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cassie Lane Baker - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Racheal Erin Thomas - driving left of center.
Mary Huong Vo - passing in a no passing zone.
Christine Marie Ogle - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Tonilyn Medlock - failure to stop at red light.
Justin Lee Hubbard - speeding 16-20 mph over and driving under suspension.
Jason Dale McLaughlin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Treina Roxanne Lowe - no seat belt.
Karla Jane Meeks - failure to stop at red light.
Mareda Leola Murphy - no seat belt.
Rick Lynn Kirkhart - no seat belt.
Cody Jess Huggins - no seat belt and failure to stop at red light.
Gary Ray Bybee - failure to stop at red light and taxes due state.
Bryttany Karol Philpott - speeding 1-10 mph over.
George Michael Malone - no seat belt.
Cheyenne Faith Ballard - no security verification and speeding 21-25 mph over.
Jennifer Zepeda - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jeannie Marie Bunch - no seat belt.
Hunter David Jones - no seat belt.
Billy Eugene Duke - driving left of center in marked zone.
Tristan Lee Warrick - no seat belt.
Mark Duane Walker - no seat belt.
Richard Kyle Rainwater - no seat belt.
Kevin Hubert Hooper - no seat belt.
Tine Marie Wallace - no seat belt.
David Keith Isham - no seat belt.
Tiger Taylor - no seat belt.
Sareena Walette Preble - no seat belt.
Nicholaus Adam Butler - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Nicholas Scott Cowan - no seat belt and speeding 21-25 mph over.
Dwane Lyle Scism - no seat belt.
Timothy Alan Pickard - no seat belt.
Elizabeth Marie Harper - no seat belt and driving under suspension.
Gerald Van Boswell - no seat belt.
Alex Mikel Taylor - no seat belt.
Rosalee Manika Ayers - no seat belt.
Billinda L. Young - no seat belt.
Curtis Dwayne Davis - no seat belt.
Samantha June Henson - no seat belt.
Douglas Doc Maher - no seat belt.
Julio C. Mora-Santana - speeding 15 mph over.
Terry Joseph Owens - driving under suspension.
Jason Randolph Stanfill - expired tag.
Billy Jack Bickford - no motorcycle endorsement.
Tim Kellen Crow - improper display of tag and driving under suspension.
Tabitha L. Carter - no seat belt.
John Charles M. Carter - no seat belt, no security verification, and expired registration.
Jerry Dale Lenard - no seat belt.
Donny Joe Ward - no seat belt.
Matthew Donald Spears - no seat belt.
Michael Wayne Brown - no seat belt.
Brandon Kyle Royse - no seat belt.
Miranda Nicole Barbaree - no seat belt.
Richard Lee Davis - no seat belt.
Barbara Allen Davis - no seat belt.
Fire Runs
Sept. 30
Tahlequah FD: 1:36 p.m., lift assist, 28 Plaza South.
Tahlequah FD: 5:45 p.m., fire alarm, 109 W. Willis Road.
Oct. 1
Tahlequah FD: 12:27 a.m., vehicle fire, 115 W. Keetoowah St.
Tahlequah FD: 9:17 a.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Death Notices
CARPENTER, Rhonda Faye, 58, Park Hill, carpenter. Died Sept. 28. Visitation, Oct. 3, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Oct. 4, 10 a.m., Keys Southern Baptist Church. Burial at Pettit Bay Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.