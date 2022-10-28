Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Paula J. Hobbs to Arborstone Storage Tahlequah, LLC.
Felonies
Crystal Sampson-Bradford - uttering a forged instrument.
Misdemeanors
Ashley Lanett Johnson - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Mark Walker DBA, Mark Walker Construction - negligence.
Small Claims
Abel Moving Experts, Jason Lane Bolton, and Alma Austin v. Jolene Cook - small claims.
Marriages
Jeremy Dale Huff, 38, Tahlequah, and Shonda L. Keeling, 42, Tahlequah.
Sidney Lamar Richardson, 54, Choctaw, and Kelsey Ann Ross, 48, Tahlequah.
Thomas Scott Corday, 28, Tahlequah, and Abigail Noel Replogle, 27, Broken Arrow.
Traffic Report
Jaycie Dawn Harvey - operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Raul Hernandez - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Thomas Dean Ledbetter - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Salma Shakira Garcia - no seat belt.
Shelby Lynn Robertson - no security verification.
Strauss Robison Springwater - failure to maintain lane.
Catherine Ann Bishop - speeding 1-10 mph over.
James Trent Brown - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Theodore Lee Loving - speeding 15 mph over.
Antoine R. Williams - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Noor Mah Khan - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kenlee McKay Stopp - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Andrew Braden Roach - speeding 1-10 mph over, no seat belt, and no security verification.
Christian Leon Wilson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Eli Douglas Threlkeld - no seat belt.
Kinley Nicole Gatlin - no seat belt.
Destinee M. Baker - no seat belt and open container alcohol.
Mark Rodriguez - no security verification.
Ronald James Carpenter - speeding 16-20 mph over.
David Lee Sargent - no seat belt.
James Michael Lee Jones - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Kobe Lee Rider - speeding 15 mph over.
Emerson Grace Brown - no seat belt and failure to have driver's license in immediate possession.
Gabino P. Thompson - no seat belt and no driver's license.
Gerald Wade Spears - improper right turn.
Keegan Carl Beck - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Chase Andrew Thornton - speeding 11-14 mph over and failure to obtain title and registration.
Sharron Yvonne Edmondson - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Tristin Lee Coghlan - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Joseph Lee Gardner - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jeffrey Bryan O'Neal - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Carrie Landreth - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Fire Runs
Oct. 27
Tahlequah FD: 2:31 p.m., vehicle fire, 2020 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 8:40 p.m., outside fire, 21829 S. Ginger Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 9:07 p.m., fire alarm, 1100 N. Heritage Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 11:25 p.m., outside fire, 606 W. Second St.
Oct. 28
Tahlequah FD: 11:10 a.m., outside fire, 300 Basin Ave.
Death Notices
WEBB, Michael Ray, retired Shady Grove High School teacher. Died Oct. 25. Memorial services, Nov. 10, 3 p.m., Shady Grove Gymnasium.
