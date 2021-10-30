Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Sylvia Jung McConnell to Housing Authority.
Dortha Carolyn Wilson to Paul Vernon and Candace Kane Thompson Living Trust.
Steven Ray Bollinger to Jerry Caudle.
Frank Holman to Dennis Brown.
Randy Tomlin to Deborah Gayle Baker.
John George Medearis Jr. to Adam Saine.
Robert L. Richardson to Richard Poslick.
Felonies
Steven Eugene Estes - possession of firearm after felony conviction, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Misdemeanors
Gage Lynwood Howard - actual physical control/under 21 years of age, open container alcohol, no driver's license, possession of controlled dangerous substance, taxes due state, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Civils
Citibank v. Kathy Goodnight - indebtedness.
American Express National Bank v. Ricky Dale Moss - breach of contract.
American Express National Bank v. Logan D. Horn - breach of contract.
Divorces
Fuzzy Sallie Garcia v. Honesimo Garcia.
Tony MeGee v. Misty MeGee.
Tonya Williams v. Darrell Yandell.
Marriages
Stephen Anthony William Edwards, 37, Hulbert, and Veronica Ashley Wilson, 36, Hulbert.
Duane Thomas White, 54, Tahlequah, and Debra DeDee Hensley, 49, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Savanna Meral Erkaya - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Justin Lee Cates - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cesar Gonzalez Falcon - speeding 16-20 mph over and no driver's license.
Adam Lee Arnall - speeding 16-20 mph over.
William Vonsto Morris - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Zoie Sue Christine - speeding 15 mph over.
Terry Dale Dean - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jeffery Dakota Gragg - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Rayne Jo Mose - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Dakota Lane Crow - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Michael Jacob Drueppel - no seat belt.
Ashley Nicole Garner - no seat belt.
Logan Thomas Pleasant - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Stormy Dawn Buckner - no seat belt.
Teresa Hair - no seat belt.
Shane Glen Robertson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Bryan Jacob Hunter - no seat belt.
Kallie Ann Patrick - no seat belt.
Patrick Allen Knowles - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Brock Austin Moore - no seat belt.
Allee Chae Moore - no seat belt.
Eddy Salinascantu - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Steven Allen Worth - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Daniel Joe Lankford - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Nieves Morris - no seat belt.
Chance Ryder Welch - no seat belt and no security verification.
Clayton Roger Gardner - no seat belt.
Montana William Collie Hefner - no seat belt.
Valerie Nicole Vester - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cardea Xavier Blue - unsafe lane change.
Kameron Scott Pastore - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Robert Jesse Waddle - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Danny Ray Breedan - speeding 1-10 mph over and no seat belt.
Garrett Lee Douthit - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Damon Keith Williams - no seat belt.
Joshua A. Williams - no seat belt.
Britney Nicholle Walls - speeding 1-10 mph over
Verna Mae Robbins - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Chance Roland Parson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Terrell Jerone Durant - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Leslie Elizabeth Colvin - speeding 15 mph over.
Marion Brent Hunter - speeding 16-20 mph over and no seat belt.
Ryan Ward Grove - speeding 21-25 mph over and no seat belt.
Hanna Jo Carpenter - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Colten Lee Tatum - no seat belt.
Ryan Jace Waltman - overweight, 10,000 pounds plus and overweight 5,001 pounds to 6,000 pounds over.
Charity Kay Hamby - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Mark Dewayne Turner - no seat belt.
Brooks Kendall Tramell - no seat belt.
Zane Arles Gardner - no seat belt.
Joel Dallas Jeffries - no seat belt.
Charlotte Janelle Scott - no seat belt and no driver's license.
Amy Michelle Coghlan - no seat belt.
Travis Ray Coghlan - no seat belt.
Dalton Ray Stevens - no seat belt.
Fire Runs
Oct. 28
Tahlequah FD: 7:11 p.m., electrical hazard, 19144 E. 801 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:06 p.m., fire alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
Tahlequah FD: 10 p.m., electrical hazard, 221 W. Seneca St.
Death Notices
SCHEMEL, Patricia Jean, 78, Inola, civil engineer. Died Oct. 22. Memorial services, Nov. 1, 4 p.m., Peggs Community Church.
BASS, Loretta Lynne, 53, Hulbert, clinic caretaker. Died Oct. 26. Visitation, Nov. 1, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Nov. 2, 2 p.m., Cornerstone Fellowship.
