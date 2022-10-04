Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Mike Parker to Dwight Beard.
D&R Tahlequah, LLC to James Wade Hannon.
Kent A. Mitchell to Dallon Maddox.
Misdemeanors
Whitney Marie Coats - possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension, and defective vehicle.
Nicholas W. Estes - driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Antonio Megual Herrera - public intoxication.
Rudy Flores - possession marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, driving under revocation, and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Trenton James Steward - driving under the influence, no security verification, and failure to keep right.
Keven Nava-Hinojosa - molesting a vehicle and stalking.
Civils
David Haney v. In the matter of - issuance of title.
Devin R. Gordon v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Julie Ann Wilson - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Edward Eli French - indebtedness.
Small Claims
George Parvu v. Natosha Coulter - small claims.
Dora Ellen Jenkins v. Travis Ball and Nakita Danielle Ritchie - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Robert Ray Reynolds v. Gwenette Sue Reynolds.
Taylor Stratton-Brown v. Collin Alexander Brown.
Paternities
Josh Murphy v. Elizabeth Morrow - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Fire Runs
Sept. 30
Tahlequah FD: 12:15 p.m., alarm, 1300 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 1:57 p.m., MVA, South Muskogee Avenue and West Balentine Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:51 p.m., MVA, North Grand Avenue and East Allen Road.
Oct. 1
Tahlequah FD; 6 a.m., alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 6:26 a.m., structure fire, 305 Mission Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 4:02 p.m., outside fire, Highway 82 and Park Hill Road.
Tahlequah FD: 4:02 p.m., alarm, 1400 E. Downing St.
Oct. 2
Tahlequah FD: 12:07 p.m., MVA, Fourth Street and the Bertha Parker Bypass.
Death Notices
GIBSON, Fred Allen, 86, Tahlequah. Died Sept. 20. Survived by his daughter, Amanda Gibson, and two grandchildren, Joshua and Nevaeh Gibson.
