Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jeremy Aldridge to Jeremy Aldridge.
Audrey J. Pullen to Grant Lloyd.
Leslie Davenport to Ronny D. Hopson.
Victoria L. Mast Revocable Trust to TRW Family Trust.
Laura Annette Parks-Snyder to Ty C. Dixon.
Scott Barnard to Amy Lanzendorf.
Grasshopper Holdings 2, LLC to Holderworth Leasing, LLC.
Misdemeanors
Larry Dennis - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
James Dewayne Phillips - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Josie Cleveland - use drug paraphernalia, possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possess schedule II controlled dangerous substance, and possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Protective Orders
Krisshell W. Henson v. J.J. Samples.
Simone Young v. Gary D. Young.
Marriages
Max Dylan Easter, 29, Tahlequah, and Schaelyn Kirk, 27, Tahlequah.
Cameron Zernard Jones, 30, Tahlequah, and Hailey Nicole Boston, 23, Hulbert.
Traffic Report
Garrett Levon Girty - no seat belt.
Harvey Bryant Dooley - failure to yield while turning.
Janie Lynette Blair - failure to stop at red light.
Aaron Dean Hullinger - defective speedometer.
Michael Howard Rigsby - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brett Burwell Cox - no seat belt.
Gracie Kay Sanford - speeding 1-10 mph over.
J.J. Samples - no seat belt.
Monica Annette Raines - speeding 15 mph over.
Chatman Noelle Gallaway - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Komal R. Gandhi - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Talisha Lynn Lewallen - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Edgar Lee Haworth - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Nicole Lee Tate - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Keyleon Jhaki Clark - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jaebree Ann Baker - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jennifer Lee Anderson - no seat belt.
Matthew Ryan Gaither - speeding 15 mph over.
Jason Michael Kirk - no seat belt and speeding 11-14 mph over.
Troy Keith Hardbarger - no seat belt.
Sarah Dawn Coppin - no seat belt.
Austin Cole Coppin - no seat belt.
Brandalyn Rose Clinton - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Echo Nichole Morgan - no seat belt.
Jeffery Lynn Patterson - no seat belt.
Edward D. Patterson - no seat belt.
Curtis Ray Price - no seat belt.
Matthew Alan Eschberger - no seat belt.
Jennifer Pauline Eschberger - no seat belt.
Jacob Goodlowe Bolding - no seat belt.
Stephanie Michelle Bolding - no seat belt.
John Paul Green - no seat belt.
Brianna Lynn Green - no seat belt.
Michael A. Perryman - no seat belt.
Christopher Paul Garr - no seat belt.
Corey Dylan York - no seat belt.
Martha Ann Duvall McCarter - no seat belt.
Richard Aaron Willard - no seat belt.
Bailey Scott Alverson - no seat belt.
Jason Robert Flynn - no seat belt.
Jyrusalym Dica Jimerson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jacob Lee White - no seat belt.
Jordan lee White - no seat belt.
Alex Wayne Farrell - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Raymond Mackey Jr. - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Mark Allan Spears - speeding 1-10 mph over.
William Lee Alverson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kenneth Ray Holman - failure to yield while turning.
Joseph Erik McKee - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Wyatt Thomas Scott - no seat belt.
Aaron Lee Robinson - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Gary K. Rumler - no seat belt.
Fire Runs
Oct. 1
Tahlequah FD: 3:09 p.m., alarm, 609 N. Grand Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 4:50 p.m., outside fire, 20025 Stick Ross Mountain Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.