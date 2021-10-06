Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Barbara J. Olson to Bresee Holdings, LLC.

Linda Willsey Murry to Russell A. Seymour.

Joseph Sweet to Jimmy Thirsty.

Felonies

Trapper O. Gentry - unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to dispute, open container beer, no seat belt.

Misdemeanors

Paris Breanna Hope Pierce - driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, defective equipment, and no security verification.

Joshua Hudson - domestic abuse - assault and battery and public intoxication.

Civils

Credit Bureau Serv Association v. Stephanie Crook - indebtedness.

Credit Bureau Serv Association v. Cynthia Cordray - indebtedness.

Credit Bureau Serv Association v. Michele Copple - indebtedness.

Credit Bureau Serv Association v. Keith Andrews - indebtedness.

Credit Bureau Serv Association v. Allison Armontrout - indebtedness.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Jesse J. Fine - indebtedness.

Arvest Bank v. Patricia S. O'Kelly - breach of contract.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Duel Smith - indebtedness.

Layl Erron Parkman v. Title Seadoo - issuance of title.

James Taylor v. Steve Vanderpool - breach of contract.

Small Claims

Trona L. Carter v. Jeff Walls - replevin.

Bell Finance v. Lynn Renee Brent - small claims.

First United Loan Company v. Brandy Girdner - small claims.

First United Loan Company v. Dareus Markeith McCraw - small claims.

Protective Orders

Tommy Buford v. Johnny Buford.

Marriages

Jason Lance Maxwell, 44, Tahlequah, and Dana Denise Patrick, 48, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

Oct. 2

Tahlequah FD: 7:47 p.m., controlled burn, Murrell Road and South 530 Road.

Oct. 3

Tahlequah FD: 4:47 a.m., fire alarm, 201 Ron Rice Road.

Tahlequah FD: 6:14 p.m., MVA, 1002 S. Muskogee Ave.

Oct. 4

Tahlequah FD: 12:55 a.m., EMS assist, 11563 N. 495 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 4:20 a.m., alarm, 201 Ron Rice Road.

Tahlequah FD: 9:09 a.m., structure fire, 700 Victor St.

