Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Barbara J. Olson to Bresee Holdings, LLC.
Linda Willsey Murry to Russell A. Seymour.
Joseph Sweet to Jimmy Thirsty.
Felonies
Trapper O. Gentry - unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to dispute, open container beer, no seat belt.
Misdemeanors
Paris Breanna Hope Pierce - driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, defective equipment, and no security verification.
Joshua Hudson - domestic abuse - assault and battery and public intoxication.
Civils
Credit Bureau Serv Association v. Stephanie Crook - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Serv Association v. Cynthia Cordray - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Serv Association v. Michele Copple - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Serv Association v. Keith Andrews - indebtedness.
Credit Bureau Serv Association v. Allison Armontrout - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Jesse J. Fine - indebtedness.
Arvest Bank v. Patricia S. O'Kelly - breach of contract.
Midland Credit Management, Inc. v. Duel Smith - indebtedness.
Layl Erron Parkman v. Title Seadoo - issuance of title.
James Taylor v. Steve Vanderpool - breach of contract.
Small Claims
Trona L. Carter v. Jeff Walls - replevin.
Bell Finance v. Lynn Renee Brent - small claims.
First United Loan Company v. Brandy Girdner - small claims.
First United Loan Company v. Dareus Markeith McCraw - small claims.
Protective Orders
Tommy Buford v. Johnny Buford.
Marriages
Jason Lance Maxwell, 44, Tahlequah, and Dana Denise Patrick, 48, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Oct. 2
Tahlequah FD: 7:47 p.m., controlled burn, Murrell Road and South 530 Road.
Oct. 3
Tahlequah FD: 4:47 a.m., fire alarm, 201 Ron Rice Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:14 p.m., MVA, 1002 S. Muskogee Ave.
Oct. 4
Tahlequah FD: 12:55 a.m., EMS assist, 11563 N. 495 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 4:20 a.m., alarm, 201 Ron Rice Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:09 a.m., structure fire, 700 Victor St.
