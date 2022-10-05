Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Scott D. Reed to Aaron J. Schmidt.
Stephanie Lynn Paine to Stephanie Lynn Paine.
Jean Dodge to Rosanne M. Stanley.
Tyler Kilhoffer to Cockrum Living Trust.
Felonies
Chassity Leeann Hulse - robbery, second degree.
Lacey Jane Tripp - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Misdemeanors
Gavin Ray Barnett - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Civils
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Cenia Hayes - indebtedness.
Johnny Buford v. Tommy Buford - partition.
James Taylor v. Terry Steven Vanderpool - indebtedness.
Marriages
Nicholaus Holland, of Westville, and Keyona Paige Watson, of Watts.
Jax Tyler Johnson, of Tahlequah, and Kelsey Lynn Arnall, of Wagoner.
Fire Runs
Oct. 4
Tahlequah FD: 11:36 a.m., bomb threat, 1060 N. Heritage Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 5:53 p.m., sick person, 1350 Elizabeth Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 6:50 p.m., outside fire, West Fourth Street and the Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 9:34 p.m., lift assist, 1350 Elizabeth Ave.
Death Notices
SIMMONS, Pearl Beatrice, 84, Tahlequah, secretary. Died Oct. 3. Visitation, Oct. 6, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services, Oct. 7, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church in Hulbert.
MITCHELL, Nate, 22, Park Hill, welder. Died Sept. 30. Graveside services, Oct. 6, 2 p.m., Double Springs Cemetery, Green Country Funeral Home & Crematory.
VILLINES, Scotty Jay. visitation, Oct. 8, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., Hart Funeral Home. Funeral services Oct. 8, 12 p.m., Hart Funeral Home Chapel.
REAGAN, Phyllis J. (Slocter), 97. Buried Oct. 5, Tahlequah City Cemetery after graveside services.
JOHNSON, Jimmy Leon, 67, Hulbert, Locke Supply Heat and Air manager. Died Oct. 1. Visitation, Oct. 6, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Oct. 6, 1 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Interment in IOOF Cemetery.
SCOTT, Carl, 65, Tahlequah, truck driver. Died Sept. 24. Visitation, Oct. 4, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Oct. 5, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Interment at Hendricks Cemetery.
