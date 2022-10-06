Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Hardy P. White III to Robert Burgess.
Adair County Indian Credit to David Walkingstick.
Troy S. Stricklen Sr. to Eugene Earl Zack.
Misdemeanors
Gavin Ray Barnett - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Civils
Midland Credit Management v. Cenia Hayes - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Bettie Smith - indebtedness.
James Taylor v. Terry Steven Vanderpool - indebtedness.
Luis Garcia and Blanca Garcia v. Brent Udean Johnson, Alex Johnson, and David Allen Battreall - negligence.
BancFirst v. Destiny Dawn Crawford, Kevin Joseph Carter, and occupants - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Red River Credit v. Cody Long - small claims.
Diamond Finance v. Josiah John Vann - small claims.
Diamond Finance v. Tami Vann - small claims.
Red River Credit v. Kenneth Schmidt - small claims.
Protective Orders
Michelle Cornell v. Anthony Cornell.
Alan Michael Quintanilla v. Cameron Grey Pickett.
Divorces
George Ann Suasnavas v. Jose Ramon Suasnavas.
Robert Spalla v. Zoey Maldonado.
Paternities
Sean Lee Sweeney v. Terri Diane Davis - paternity.
Josh Murphy v. Elizabeth Morrow - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Marriages
Dorsett Roselle Price, 43, Tahlequah, and Candace R. Scamardo-Green 46, Tahlequah.
Thomas Austin Potts, 41, Salina, and Angela Lynn Rushing, 44, Pauls Valley.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Rhonda Ross - tax warrant.
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Micky Sanders and Sonja Sanders - tax warrant.
