Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Gloria Davis to Wesley J. Rhodes.
Billy Justin Copeland to Ronald Trimm.
Felonies
Earl Stafon Battice - intentionally violating residency restrictions for sex offender and provide false/misleading registration information for sex offender.
Misdemeanors
Isaac Newman Sockey - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication.
Ricky David Jestice - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Johnny R. Cooper - indebtedness.
Ford Motor Credit Company v. Robert Lee Hensley - indebtedness.
Marriages
Carlos Jose Torres Jr., 35, Tahlequah, and Kendra Mae Stricker, 32, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Oct. 6
Tahlequah FD: 3:46 p.m., outside fire, 24893 E. Cobbs Corner Road.
Oct. 7
Tahlequah FD: 9:19 a.m., alarm, Tahlequah Middle School.
