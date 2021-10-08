Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Gloria Davis to Wesley J. Rhodes.

Billy Justin Copeland to Ronald Trimm.

Felonies

Earl Stafon Battice - intentionally violating residency restrictions for sex offender and provide false/misleading registration information for sex offender.

Misdemeanors

Isaac Newman Sockey - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication.

Ricky David Jestice - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Civils

Discover Bank v. Johnny R. Cooper - indebtedness.

Ford Motor Credit Company v. Robert Lee Hensley - indebtedness.

Marriages

Carlos Jose Torres Jr., 35, Tahlequah, and Kendra Mae Stricker, 32, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

Oct. 6

Tahlequah FD: 3:46 p.m., outside fire, 24893 E. Cobbs Corner Road.

Oct. 7

Tahlequah FD: 9:19 a.m., alarm, Tahlequah Middle School.

