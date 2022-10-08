Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Paul W. Nipps to Hill Country Lands, LLC.
G. Wesley Head Jr. to Hill Country Lands, LLC.
William S. Campbell to Winnikoff, LLC Series K.
Fulton A. Nash to Fulton and Brenda Nash Joint Trust.
Larry Brandt Emerson to Ruthann Helen Hinkle.
James Morrison to Michael D. Jonick.
Civils
Lake Tenkiller Harbor Owners v. Kevin H. Kerns, Board of Commissioners of Cherokee County, Oklahoma Tax Commission, and unknown occupants.
TD Bank USA v. Jo Phipps - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Robert Carl Braithwaite II - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Americas Car Mart and Car Mart of Tahlequah v. Jessie Birdtail - petition for judgment.
Americas Car Mart and Car Mart of Tahlequah v. Jessica Chasteen - petition for judgment.
Action Loan v. Angela Kay Duckett - small claims.
Paul Thornton and Coleen Elaine Thornton v. Whirlpool Corporation - small claims.
Divorces
Laura Renae Leppke v. Robert Leppke.
Paternities
Caitlin Chuculate v. Brandon Tyler Conrad - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Marriages
Dustin Wayne Shade, of Hulbert, and Samantha Dawn Glass, of Hulbert.
Mark Daryl Enkey, of Tahlequah, and Amysha Bryquelle Logue, of Tahlequah.
Justin James Vann, of Salina, and Jade Elizabeth Hansen, of Salina.
Traffic Report
Richard K. Corn - failure to yield from stop sign.
Alex Matthew Walker - no security verification.
Tracy Gene Guinn - speed not reasonable and proper, no seat belt, and transporting open container.
Stone Lee Girty - no security verification.
Cody Daniel Martin - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Jyme Dawn Ward - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Nate Allen Fields - no seat belt.
Shanae Lee Youngbird - no seat belt.
Christopher J. Czechowski - taxes due state.
Cody Ryan Abel - no seat belt.
Lloyd William McDaniel - no security verification, no seat belt, driving under suspension, and taxes due state.
Dayren Justin Seegren - failure to yield from private drive.
Juana Guadalupe Camargo - violation of driver's license restrictions.
Kennetha Anne Falk - driving under suspension and failure to display lighted lamps on vehicle when required.
Amy Jo Eagleton - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tiffany Shonta Beasley - allow unauthorized person to drive.
Crystal Dawn Wacoche - no security verification.
Joel Dorado - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Deanna Ann Johnson - driving under suspension.
Rhonda Lynn McKay - no security verification.
Charley Darrell-Ann Kelley - speeding 21-25 mph over and no security verification.
Dorothy Jane Manes - no security verification.
Charles Forrest Dewhirst - no seat belt.
Skye Bobbylee Thompson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Zachary Milan Miller - speeding 31-35 mph over and unsafe lane change.
Gunter Vance Gulager Jr. - taxes due state and no security verification.
Allison Lynn Starkey - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Sarah Lynn Hadley - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Mark Edward Mackey - no security verification.
Cayden Dale Nix - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ryanne Richelle Vanworth - no seat belt.
Richard Dewayne Horn - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Francisco J. Adams Figueroa - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
David Anthony Hadley - driving under suspension.
Clayton Wayne Leach - driving under suspension.
James Otis Byfield - no seat belt.
Fermin Becerra Escobedo - no seat belt.
Terry Cole Nix - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Bery Juarez Lopez - no driver's license.
Willis Jacob Mullins - no seat belt.
Zachery Thrice Green - speeding 21-25 mph over, no security verification, and failure to register vehicle within 30 days.
Olivia Hannah Grace Bentley - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Mackenzie Baker Alyea - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Fredrick Clifton Handley - failure to yield from private drive.
Bethany Louann Brookshire - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Fire Runs
Oct. 4
Tahlequah FD: 10:44 p.m., fire alarm, 3815 Southridge Circle.
Oct. 5
Tahlequah FD: 4:15 p.m., outside fire, East Short Street and South Bluff Avenue.
Oct. 6
Tahlequah FD: 1:57 p.m., public assist, 609 Green Country Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 4:15 p.m., EMS assist, 705 Coy Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:40 p.m., alarm, 161 W. Meadow Creek Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 8:24 p.m., outside fire, York Street and North Vinita Avenue.
Oct. 7
Tahlequah FD: 7:21 a.m., gas leak/odor, 3382 S. Muskoge Ave.
