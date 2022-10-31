Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Rick and Judy Berkenbile Revocable Trust to Remigio Garza.
Charity D. Johnson to James Manning.
Janet Kay Baker to Janet Kay Baker.
Robert D. Robison to Winnikoff, LLC Series L.
Leonard Simpson to Winnikoff, LLC Series M.
Misdemeanors
Grady Wayne Reimer - reckless conduct with a firearm.
Civils
Wells Fargo Bank v. James H. Ivey, Barbara A. Ivey, spouse if any, John Doe, and unknown heirs, successors - foreclosure.
David Rollow v. Independent School District - friendly suit.
Small Claims
Woodhaven Apartments v. Joanne Cappello - entry and detainer.
Jeff Waldrop v. Alex Eugene Perry - entry and detainer.
Traffic Report
Brian Darrell Hattabaugh - speeding 15 mph over.
Colton Wayne Hamby - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Angel Paul Vasquez - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Stand W. Paden - no seat belt.
Jeffery Ray Evan - no driver's license, no security verification, and expired registration.
Brodee Michael Rosson - speed not reasonable and proper.
Caden Robert Stevenson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Terry Lee Robison - speed not reasonable and proper.
Syed Rohan Shah - speed not reasonable and proper.
Cassandra Elise Marler - following too closely.
Ethan Lee Harjo - no driver's license.
Phillip Henry Abbott - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Alexander Ray Coats - speeding 15 mph over.
Fire Runs
Oct. 28
Lowrey FD: 3:35 p.m., outside fire with out building involved, North 495 Road.
Death Notices
COATS, Carl Brandon, 36, Tahlequah, pharmacist. Died Oct. 29. Visitation, Nov. 1, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home. Funeral services, Nov. 2, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church.
WEBB, Michael Ray, retired Shady Grove High School teacher. Died Oct. 25. Memorial services, Nov. 10, 3 p.m., Shady Grove Elementary Gymnasium.
ARNETTE, Gleaford Paul, 90, Duncan, laborer in oil field. Died Oct. 26. Visitation, Oct. 31 at Green Country Funeral Home. Graveside services, Nov. 1, 11 a.m.
