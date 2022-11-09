Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.