Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Humberto Mojica to State of Oklahoma.
Jose Gomez to State of Oklahoma.
Robert Acorn to State of Oklahoma.
Verman T. Davis to State of Oklahoma.
Brandon M. Ratliff to Brandon M. Ratliff.
Brian Macomber to Lynda Myers.
Ekenstam Investments, LLC to Joe Rodlun.
Ryan Harmon to David Young.
Jimmy D. Hullinger to Bobby Slover.
Justin Copeland to Bart Frank.
Misdemeanors
Melissa Ann Harrington - failure to compel child to attend school.
Clayton J. Griggs - assault and battery.
Russell Owen Boulware - violation of protective order.
Billy Dean Wing - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Clifton Wayne Bloxham - obtaining property by trick or deception.
Douglas Champion - violation of scenic rivers act and obstructing an officer.
Jennifer Lynn Williams - driving under the influence, transporting an open container, and driving under suspension.
Calvin Ray Hall Jr. - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Tony Linn Carstensen - harassment by use of an electronic device.
Donald Sharp - driving under the influence and leaving scene of accident involving damage.
Britany Nicole Roark - driving under the influence.
Bruce Ludeke, Sheri Ludeke v. Rodney Freeman, Kimberly Freeman, R&K Revocable Trust, Freeman Investments, LLC, Bank of Cherokee County, and Robin Thraen - judgment.
Small Claims
Redsun Enterprises, LLC v. Kena Jo McIntosh - entry and detainer.
Red River Credit v. Sarah Hall - small claims.
Red River Credit v. Katie Unger - small claims.
Action Loan v. Jessica Paige Aker - small claims.
Protective Orders
Sara J. Sporer v. Johnie Dean Downey.
Marriages
Skye Bobbylee Thompson, of Tahlequah, and Caitlyn Marie Langley, of Tahlequah.
Dakota Perry, of Tahlequah, and Taylor Renee Lynn, of Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Nov. 8
Tahlequah FD: 8:06 p.m., outside fire, 1617 E. Downing St.
Death Notices
CATRON, James Paul, 55, Tahlequah. Died Nov. 7. Graveside services, Nov. 10, 2 p.m., Clear Spring Cemetery, Cherokee County. Green Country Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.