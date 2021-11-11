Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Indian Hills Estates Developers, LLC to Jon Rose.
Vanessa Gay Ballew Pry to Ronnie Pike.
Doy Jones to Tyler Davis.
Shawn W. Wallace to Rebekah Miller.
Gene R. Johnson to Sparrow Hawk Dream, LLC.
Paul Ross to Paul Ross.
Sarah Jo Barnes to Jerry Hammack.
Misdemeanors
David Andrew Aguilar - obstructing an officer, possession of alcohol by person under 21, and public intoxication.
Christina Wilson - failure to compel child to attend school.
Linda Faye Watson - failure to compel child to attend school.
J. Scott Forbes - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver's license, and defective vehicle.
Civils
Debra Mae Merkes v. Cheryl Nichols - injunction/judgement.
Small Claims
Willard Michael Franke v. Saira R. Rush - small claims.
Cindy Ericksten v. Sheila Brewer - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Franetta Lee Arnold - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Mikaya Mause and Jerred Fisher - entry and detainer.
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Misty Durossette - entry and detainer.
Sun Loan Company v. Jammie Jones - small claims.
Divorces
Bennett M. Guthrie Jr. v. Angela Sue Guthrie.
Marriages
Dakotah Wayne Boydston, 28, Tahlequah, and Haley Renae Martin, 25, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Nov. 9
Tahlequah FD: 10:35 p.m., structure fire, 21857 S. 511 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 10:36 p.m., EMS assist, 801 W. Fox St.
Nov. 10
Tahlequah FD: 8:57 a.m., alarm, 1330 N. Cedar Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:51 a.m., vehicle v. house, Mission Avenue and Keetoowah Street.
Tahlequah FD: 11:59 a.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
