Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Bobby Whitewater to Delfino Andrade.
Jacob J. Keeling to Lindsay Michelle Keeling.
Mickey K. Leslie to Keith M. Hageman.
Felonies
Jeremiah Eric Cottrell - domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Dwain Adam Rigsbee - felony value-false pretenses/bogus check/con game.
Howard Hurst Green - dissemination-private sexual images-financial gain.
Deangelo Deshawn Carter - second-degree burglary, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense, and resisting an officer.
Misdemeanors
Keven Nava-Hinojosa - violation of protective order.
Civils
Portfolio Recovery Association v. Choyah Calico - indebtedness.
Nicholaus Adam Butler v. Aubrie Louise Chandler - negligence.
Small Claims
Scholars Inn v. Anita Boston - entry and detainer.
Candie Rankin v. Catherine Leann Geary-Wolfe - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Ashley Ann Baine v. Lucy Stone-Burton.
Paternities
Naomi Lee v. Harry Lujan Jr. - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Marriages
Samuel Taylor Everett, 29, Tahlequah, and Mauryn Elizabeth Morfitt, 25, Tahlequah.
Taylor Mathew Hackney, 28, Tahlequah, and Jessica Elaine Mouse, 35, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Nov. 8
Tahlequah FD: 8:09 p.m., EMS assist, 1400 E. Downing St.
Nov. 10
Tahlequah FD: 5:18 a.m., EMS assist, 801 W. Fox St.
