Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Bobby Whitewater to Delfino Andrade.

Jacob J. Keeling to Lindsay Michelle Keeling.

Mickey K. Leslie to Keith M. Hageman.

Felonies

Jeremiah Eric Cottrell - domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

Dwain Adam Rigsbee - felony value-false pretenses/bogus check/con game.

Howard Hurst Green - dissemination-private sexual images-financial gain.

Deangelo Deshawn Carter - second-degree burglary, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense, and resisting an officer.

Misdemeanors

Keven Nava-Hinojosa - violation of protective order.

Civils

Portfolio Recovery Association v. Choyah Calico - indebtedness.

Nicholaus Adam Butler v. Aubrie Louise Chandler - negligence.

Small Claims

Scholars Inn v. Anita Boston - entry and detainer.

Candie Rankin v. Catherine Leann Geary-Wolfe - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Ashley Ann Baine v. Lucy Stone-Burton.

Paternities

Naomi Lee v. Harry Lujan Jr. - paternity with child support and/or custody.

Marriages

Samuel Taylor Everett, 29, Tahlequah, and Mauryn Elizabeth Morfitt, 25, Tahlequah.

Taylor Mathew Hackney, 28, Tahlequah, and Jessica Elaine Mouse, 35, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

Nov. 8

Tahlequah FD: 8:09 p.m., EMS assist, 1400 E. Downing St.

Nov. 10

Tahlequah FD: 5:18 a.m., EMS assist, 801 W. Fox St.

Tags

Trending Video