Court Report
Civils
Larry Teague v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Check into Cash Tahlequah v. Jerry Makarka - small claims.
Check into Cash Tahlequah v. Fransisco Q. Gonzales - small claims.
Liberty Finance, Inc. v. Anna Williams - petition for judgment.
Check into Cash Tahlequah v. Detra Kingfisher - small claims.
Action Loan v. Anna M. Reynolds - petition for judgment.
Action Loan v. Gena Kay Kirk - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Kimberley Bernice Beason v. Albert Dwayne Beason.
Fire Runs
Nov. 10
Tahlequah FD: 5:29 p.m., outside fire, 905 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:20 p.m., smoke investigation, 21752 S. 523 Road.
Nov. 11
Tahlequah FD: 12:49 a.m., sick person, 15516 N. 492 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 1:38 a.m., explosion, 1446 Highway 62.
Tahlequah FD; 12:07 p.m., structure fire, 900 W. Fox St.
Tahlequah FD: 12:28 p.m., MVA, Turney Avenue and East Fourth Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.