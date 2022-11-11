Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Darryl Glenn Fritts to Lucinda Michele Savage.
Claud A. Lee to Deaven Jade Whitney.
Burl R. Berry to Steven A. Worth.
Felonies
Jeremiah Dalton Sallee - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Johnny Daniel Davis - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Ruby J. Castro - embezzlement.
Misdemeanors
Marissa L. Creech - unauthorized use of credit card.
Civils
Erin Alyse Butler v. Aubrie Louise Chandler - negligence.
Small Claims
Action Loan v. Jessica Paige Aker - small claims.
Terry Bogle and Merissa Bogle - small claims.
Protective Orders
Shelli Kay Tarkington v. Christopher M. Kile.
Sean Downey v. Johnie Dean Downey.
Divorces
Zachary William Hulsey v. Vanessa Hulsey.
Traffic Report
Sclchdeen Yehya Ahmad - passing in no passing zone.
Jessica Marie Chavez - speeding 21-25 mph over and no child restraint.
Justin Brannon Deckard - speeding 15 mph over.
Nicholas Billy Fixico - no driver's license.
Jacob Tecumseh Freeman - no seat belt.
Jeremiah Clifford Eugene Hames - speed not reasonable and proper.
Matthew Michael Kelly - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Aaron Mose Jones Murphy - left of center in no passing zone.
John Wesley Nofire - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Ellie Saraye Phillips - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Fire Runs
Nov. 10
Tahlequah FD: 10:57 a.m., EMS assist, 500 S. Lee St.
Tahlequah FD: 2 p.m., smoke investigation, 531 W. Shawnee St.
Tahlequah FD: 9:53 p.m., outside fire, Cherokee Street and Clay Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 11:27 p.m., outside fire, Keeler Drive and 795 Road.
Death Notices
HUGHES, Carlene Denice, 58, Park Hill, convenience store worker. Died Nov. 5. No services planned at this time. Green Country Funeral Home.
