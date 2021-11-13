Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Davis Ranch Subdivision, LLC to Brady May.
Kenny Pierce to Nathan Clark.
Apollo Enterprises, LLC to Heather Maxine Lucier.
Joella Kate Caddo to Joella Kate Caddo.
RBRE Series, LLC to Zhang Lan.
Landmark Construction and Development, LLC to Medearis Construction, LLC.
Small Claims
Bluffview Enterprises, LLC v. Lonnie Longley - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Kelsey Joe Linch v. Shamron Lee Ritchie.
Marriages
Skylor Ramon Velazquez, 21, Tahlequah, and Alissa Nicole Hughart, 21, Park Hill.
Traffic Report
Michael Robert Long - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Benjamin Patrick Davis - driver inattention resulting in collision.
Megan Lea Whorton - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Maria N. Saldana-Munoz - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Elizabeth Suarez Castillo - no seat belt.
Daniel Hampton Potter - no seat belt.
Jassie Lynn Atwell - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Edmond Henson - no seat belt.
Joshua Kane Sidebattom - no seat belt.
Terrill Dewayne Dersam - no seat belt.
Troy Austin Sanford - no seat belt.
Anna Katherine Fields - failure to stop at red light.
Madison Delia Caviness - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Parker Kenton McCracken - no seat belt.
Sean Michael Martin - speeding 1-10 mphover.
Haley Nicole Bolinger - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cash Armstrong Cooper - speeding 1-10 mph over.
William Doyle Short - speeding 1-10 mph over and taxes due state.
Kaden Asa Pippin - no seat belt.
Jamie Ann Walters - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Grant William Callison - no seat belt.
Emily Joann Hamner - no seat belt, driving under suspension, and no security verification.
Ciara D. Carey - no seat belt.
Angela Lousie Ketcher - speeding 1-10 mph over, driving under suspension, and no security verification.
Sandra Lynn Ballou - no seat belt.
Stanley Mark Anthony Angle - driving under suspension.
Kristopher Lewis Guinn - no security verification.
Anthony James Smith - no seat belt.
Marquita L. Standingwater - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brendon D. Sands - no seat belt and taxes due state.
Mary Yang - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Fire Runs
Nov. 11
Tahlequah FD: 7:11 p.m., outside fire, 1414 S. Muskogee Ave.
Nov. 12
Tahlequah FD: 9:06 a.m., dumpster fire, 104 Wilson Ave.
Death Notices
TAYLOR, Linda Lou, 82, Welling, english teacher. Died Nov. 7. Graveside services, Nov. 15, 2 p.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery.
MCLEMORE, Terry "Jap" Lee, 63, Park Hill, laborer. Died Nov. 7. Funeral services, Nov. 12, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home Chapel. Burial at Cedar Tree Cemetery.
