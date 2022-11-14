Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Bryan Nicolas Lara to Charles Shatwell.
Misdemeanors
Nicole Hayes - failure to compel child to attend school.
Jonathan David Sifuentes - public intoxication and transporting an open container.
Small Claims
Jerry Scott Moore v. Michelle Boydston - entry and detainer.
Felts Properties, LLC v. David Mainprize and Mainprize Marketing, LLC - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Deidre Elizabeth Shelton v. Matthew Shane Shelton.
Marriages
Bradley Sawney, 30, Bunch, and Jacie Jo Baker, 25, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Nov. 11
Tahlequah FD: 12:16 p.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:58 p.m., smoke alarm, 3511 Southridge Place.
Nov. 13
Lowrey FD: 8:58 a.m., fire alarm, Highway 82A.
Death Notices
WARD, Sidney Mills, 72, Tahlequah, Vietnam veteran. Died Nov. 9. Memorial services planned for a later date. Green Country Funeral Home.
DANIELSON, Dale Lee, 66, Tahlequah, psychologist, Cherokee Nation. Died Nov. 8. Memorial services, Nov. 14, 1 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
