Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Bryan Nicolas Lara to Charles Shatwell.

Misdemeanors

Nicole Hayes - failure to compel child to attend school.

Jonathan David Sifuentes - public intoxication and transporting an open container.

Small Claims

Jerry Scott Moore v. Michelle Boydston - entry and detainer.

Felts Properties, LLC v. David Mainprize and Mainprize Marketing, LLC - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Deidre Elizabeth Shelton v. Matthew Shane Shelton.

Marriages

Bradley Sawney, 30, Bunch, and Jacie Jo Baker, 25, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

Nov. 11

Tahlequah FD: 12:16 p.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 10:58 p.m., smoke alarm, 3511 Southridge Place.

Nov. 13

Lowrey FD: 8:58 a.m., fire alarm, Highway 82A.

Death Notices

WARD, Sidney Mills, 72, Tahlequah, Vietnam veteran. Died Nov. 9. Memorial services planned for a later date. Green Country Funeral Home.

DANIELSON, Dale Lee, 66, Tahlequah, psychologist, Cherokee Nation. Died Nov. 8. Memorial services, Nov. 14, 1 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.

