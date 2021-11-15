Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Bernard Jackson to Medearis Construction, LLC.
Janice Condren to Don Rex Whittington.
Abundant Life Fellowship Church, Inc to Bret L. Green.
James Linch to Jamie Linch.
Brett Alan Bynum to Tabatha Welker.
Kevin Klink to Record Owners.
Mark David Buckles to David Lynn Buckles.
Misdemeanors
Brandy Baillie Fields - failure to compel child to attend school.
Ladonna R. Blackbear - failure to compel child to attend school.
Sally Juliene Tannehill - failure to compel child to attend school.
Kaylea Danelle Dentis - failure to compel child to attend school.
Small Claims
B.C. Properties OK, LLC v. Sarah Hicks - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Skylar Swift v. Cornelius Dewayne Swift.
Marriages
Britton Otto Mannis, 19, Wichita, and Amber Leann Messner, 17, Welling.
Kristopher Brett Crowe, 26, Stilwell, and Macie Leigh Sullateskee, 23, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Nov. 12
Tahlequah FD: 11:09 a.m., assist other agency, 1513 N. Douglas Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:28 p.m., lift assist, 4004 Briar Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 5:52 p.m., MVA, 15801 Highway 51.
Nov. 13
Tahlequah FD: 11:41 a.m., fire alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
Tahlequah FD: 6:03 p.m., MVA, Highway 51 and Bryant Road.
Nov. 14
Tahlequah FD: 3:19 a.m., EMS assist, 914 Jackson Ave.
