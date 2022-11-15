Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Clarence L. Houston to Mitchell Faber.
Robert Andrew Miller to Robert A. and Shawn S. Miller Trust.
Thomas Jefferson to Tahlequah Regional Development Authority.
Sherri Lynn Taylor to Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity.
Jakob Lee Vinson to Cathy A. Bihler.
Eveline Wu to Jackie Willis.
Misdemeanors
Curtis Warren - driving under the influence.
Carlos Hernandez - failure to compel child to attend school.
Civils
Midland Credit Management v. Nikki Jones - indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Josiah John Vann - indebtedness.
Capital One v. Heather Anne Torrento - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding v. Amber Davis - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding v. Kendil Stilwell - indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Ian Palmer - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding v. Jason Earl Swafford - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding v. Phyllis J. Pape - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding v. Melissa Lyn Green - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Linda Brian v. Devlen E. Day - small claims.
Action Loan v. Gwendolyn Proctor - small claims.
Action Loan v. Robbie Lynn Lankford - small claims.
KRT Diversified v. Adam E. Adair and all occupants - entry and detainer.
KRT Diversified v. Ashley N. Adair and all occupants - entry and detainer.
KRT Diversified v. Victor W. Adair and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Marriages
Walker Keith Hood, of Hulbert, and Canida Taylor Chapman, of Hulbert.
