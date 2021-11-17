Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jody G. Wilson to Andrew Fritz.
Deloris Jaggers to Baolei Pei.
Pat Doherty to Ozark Homes and Properties, LLC.
Jessica Lynn Holcomb to Nancy E. Dyson.
Disheroon Family Revocable Trust to State of Oklahoma.
Jarrod W. Welch to State of Oklahoma.
M. Adele King Trust to State of Oklahoma.
Misdemeanors
Lucely Garcia - driving under the influence by person under 21.
Justin Ray Walker - larceny of merchandise from a retailer, trespassing after being forbidden, and resisting an officer.
Derrick Morgan Britton - driving while under the influence alcohol and failure to stop for yield sign.
Civils
Capital One Bank v. Darla Tinnin - indebtedness.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society v. Ashley Baine, William Raymond Baine, Shayna Baine, spouse if any, of, and John Doe - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Evin Kenneth Richards v. Ashley Melton - entry and detainer.
Sky Poole v. Wendell Lang Holcomb - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Jimmy Buckhorn v. Nathan Dean Gonzalis Sr.
Dwalyn Dawn Oosahwee v. Charles Ethan Strain.
Divorces
Morgan Adrianna Kirk v. Patrick Ryan Kirk.
Kayde Maranda Pryor v. Karl Rondo Pryor.
Marriages
Clinton Michael Pennington, 31, Tahlequah, and Lyra Lyrell Scheid, 31, Locust Grove.
Fire Runs
Nov. 15
Tahlequah FD: 2:43 p.m., MVC, North Grand Avenue and Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 5:21 p.m., MVA, 1741 S. Muskogee Ave.
Nov. 16
Tahlequah FD: 6:14 a.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:28 a.m., MVC, Highway 82.
