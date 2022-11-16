Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Delfino C. Andrade to Irene Cavez.
Lynn D. Jones to Marvin Dale Geddings Jr.
Kurt Fisher to Rachel Freihoff-Lewin.
John S. Walker to Bradley D. Bridges.
Arcon Inc. to Tory Livingston.
Felonies
Keven Nava-Hinojosa - stalking.
Misdemeanors
Dustin Allen Duchesne - possession of controlled dangerous substance and trespassing after being forbidden.
Rex Allen Rector - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Colleen Nicole Edison - driving while impaired, speeding 15 mph over, driving without a valid driver's license, and no security verification.
Joseph P. McGraw - domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor child, domestic abuse - assault and battery, loiter in/injure/molest motor vehicle/joy ride, and disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call.
Vicki Renee Allen - aggravated driving under the influence and failure to stop at stop sign.
Civils
Jerry Lee Mills v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
James Benedict v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Sage Gandenbeerger v. In re the name change - name change.
Divorces
Lacie Croman v. Kenneth Thomas Croman.
Brandon A. Holden v. Rose Holden.
Marriages
John Edward Fell, 51, Muskogee, and Elizabeth Ruth Cagle, 34, Muskogee.
Fire Runs
Nov. 14
Tahlequah FD: 7:33 p.m., power line down, 1403 E. Downing St.
Nov. 15
Tahlequah FD: 1:24 p.m., alarm, 18775 E. Shepherd Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:19 p.m., smoke investigation, 200 Monroe St.
Nov. 16
Tahlequah FD: 11:32 a.m., outside fire, Highway 62.
Death Notices
FISHER, Shannon Rose Chuculate, 85, Sallisaw. Died Nov. 13. Memorial services, Nov. 18, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church in Sallisaw.
WINFIELD, Carla June, 58, Kansas, Baldor employee. Died Nov. 8. Visitation, Nov. 14, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Nov. 15, 11 a.m., Illinois River Baptist Church. Interment at Thompson Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.