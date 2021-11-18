Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Sas Irr, LLC to Golden Crown Holdings, LLC.

Barbara J. Smith to Sarah Ann Thomas.

Helen Lavell Hayes to Basillio Altamirano Santana.

Davis Ranch Subdivision, LLC to Glen Clark.

John F. Chambers to John F. Chambers.

Hassan Kaid Alnimer to Jason T. Cooper.

Misdemeanors

Cynthia Sue Ullom - driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Richard Bradley Ryals - knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.

Christopher Andrew Loveall - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Derek Nathaniel Jones - larceny of merchandise from a retailer, trespassing after being forbidden, and restricting an officer.

Lauren Olivia Hinson - driving while under the influence of drugs.

Civils

Rick Shuck to Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.

Small Claims

Clinton Keys v. Jonathan Dakota Keys - entry and detainer.

Red River Credit v. Linda D. Holland - small claims.

Red River Credit v. Kyle Parpart - small claims.

Liberty Finance, Inc. v. Wendy Richardson - small claims.

Bell Finance v. Sharon Ryan - small claims.

Divorces

Rayna Jones v. Jarrett Allen Jones.

Marriages

Adam Kyle Childress, 27, Haskell, and Lyndie Jill Benton, 28, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

Nov. 16

Tahlequah FD: 9:55 p.m., structure fire, 2045 Tarkington St.

Nov. 17

Tahlequah FD: 6:38 a.m., lift assist, 822 Bean St.

Tahlequah FD: 10:01 a.m., MVA, North Grand Avenue.

Death Notices

ROWAN, Glen, 70, Hulbert, reverend. Died Nov. 15. Funeral services, Nov. 19, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church in Hulbert. Green Country Funeral Home.

WHITEWATER, Jimmy "Blue Dog" Franklin, 58, Tahlequah, sanitation technician. Died Nov. 15. Visitation, Nov. 17, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Nov. 18, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Hendricks Cemetery.

Tags

Trending Video