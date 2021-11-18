Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Sas Irr, LLC to Golden Crown Holdings, LLC.
Barbara J. Smith to Sarah Ann Thomas.
Helen Lavell Hayes to Basillio Altamirano Santana.
Davis Ranch Subdivision, LLC to Glen Clark.
John F. Chambers to John F. Chambers.
Hassan Kaid Alnimer to Jason T. Cooper.
Misdemeanors
Cynthia Sue Ullom - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Richard Bradley Ryals - knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Christopher Andrew Loveall - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Derek Nathaniel Jones - larceny of merchandise from a retailer, trespassing after being forbidden, and restricting an officer.
Lauren Olivia Hinson - driving while under the influence of drugs.
Civils
Rick Shuck to Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Clinton Keys v. Jonathan Dakota Keys - entry and detainer.
Red River Credit v. Linda D. Holland - small claims.
Red River Credit v. Kyle Parpart - small claims.
Liberty Finance, Inc. v. Wendy Richardson - small claims.
Bell Finance v. Sharon Ryan - small claims.
Divorces
Rayna Jones v. Jarrett Allen Jones.
Marriages
Adam Kyle Childress, 27, Haskell, and Lyndie Jill Benton, 28, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Nov. 16
Tahlequah FD: 9:55 p.m., structure fire, 2045 Tarkington St.
Nov. 17
Tahlequah FD: 6:38 a.m., lift assist, 822 Bean St.
Tahlequah FD: 10:01 a.m., MVA, North Grand Avenue.
Death Notices
ROWAN, Glen, 70, Hulbert, reverend. Died Nov. 15. Funeral services, Nov. 19, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church in Hulbert. Green Country Funeral Home.
WHITEWATER, Jimmy "Blue Dog" Franklin, 58, Tahlequah, sanitation technician. Died Nov. 15. Visitation, Nov. 17, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Nov. 18, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Hendricks Cemetery.
