Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Kenton D. Webb to Kenton D. Webb.

William C. Baughman to William C. Baughman.

John Alan Barghman to John Alan Baughman.

Misdemeanors

Andrew Doughty - failure to compel child to attend school.

Civils

Charles Russell Lamons v. Title to semi - issuance of title.

Small Claims

JSG Real Estate v. Whitney Gibson and all occupants - entry and detainer.

Sun Loan Company v. Karla Stillwell - small claims.

Sun Loan Company v. Kristen Parker - small claims.

Sun Loan Company v. Devon Wayne Robison - small claims.

Sun Loan Company v. Cameron Parks - small claims.

Sun Loan Company v. Jennifer Jordan - small claims.

Sun Loan Company v. Brittany Doss - small claims.

Sun Loan Company v. Dustin Hunt - small claims.

Sun Loan Company v. Shannon Lane - small claims.

Sun Loan Company v. Sarah Hall - small claims.

Protective Orders

Norma Gonzalez-Villeda v. Luis E. Garcia-Palacios.

Fire Runs

Nov. 16

Tahlequah FD: 4:43 p.m., lift assist, 700 Sooner St.

Tahlequah FD: 8:14 p.m., smoke investigation, First Street and College Avenue.

Tahlequah FD: 11:17 p.m., outside fire, Fuller Street and Bluff Avenue.

Nov. 17

Tahlequah FD: 4:36 a.m., fire alarm, 3457 Cherry Springs Drive.

Tahlequah FD: 8:03 a.m., EMS assist, 1201 N. Vinita Ave.

