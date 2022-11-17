Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Kenton D. Webb to Kenton D. Webb.
William C. Baughman to William C. Baughman.
John Alan Barghman to John Alan Baughman.
Misdemeanors
Andrew Doughty - failure to compel child to attend school.
Civils
Charles Russell Lamons v. Title to semi - issuance of title.
Small Claims
JSG Real Estate v. Whitney Gibson and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Sun Loan Company v. Karla Stillwell - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Kristen Parker - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Devon Wayne Robison - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Cameron Parks - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Jennifer Jordan - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Brittany Doss - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Dustin Hunt - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Shannon Lane - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Sarah Hall - small claims.
Protective Orders
Norma Gonzalez-Villeda v. Luis E. Garcia-Palacios.
Fire Runs
Nov. 16
Tahlequah FD: 4:43 p.m., lift assist, 700 Sooner St.
Tahlequah FD: 8:14 p.m., smoke investigation, First Street and College Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 11:17 p.m., outside fire, Fuller Street and Bluff Avenue.
Nov. 17
Tahlequah FD: 4:36 a.m., fire alarm, 3457 Cherry Springs Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 8:03 a.m., EMS assist, 1201 N. Vinita Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.