Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Tony Smith to Tony Smith.
D.A.R.P., Inc to Loyd Coffia.
Michael C. Lindal to Kennis Mann.
Felonies
Bobby Moss - child sexual abuse.
Misdemeanors
Michael James Desantis - possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing after being forbidden.
Civils
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau, Inc. v. Travis Ball and Trina S. Ball - indebtedness.
Cayce Phillips v. C.W. Burdett and unknown heirs and successors - quiet title.
Ford Motor Credit Company v. Roberto Garza and Matilda Garza - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Felts Properties, LLC v. David Mainprize - entry and detainer.
Kenny Jackson Sr. v. Kenny Ray Jackson Jr. - small claims.
Fire Runs
Nov. 17
Tahlequah FD: 2:51 p.m., fire alarm, 13699 Highway 62.
Tahlequah FD: 2:55 p.m., MVA, 3202 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:43 p.m., MVA, Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 5:58 p.m., MVA, Crafton Street and Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 6:10 p.m., outside fire, 104 E. Fifth St.
Tahlequah FD: 7:33 p.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Nov. 18
Lowrey FD: 3:07 a.m., emergency medical response, North 538 Road.
Lowrey FD: 6:31 a.m., emergency medical response, North 519 Road.
