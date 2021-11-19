Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Tony Smith to Tony Smith.

D.A.R.P., Inc to Loyd Coffia.

Michael C. Lindal to Kennis Mann.

Felonies

Bobby Moss - child sexual abuse.

Misdemeanors

Michael James Desantis - possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and trespassing after being forbidden.

Civils

Tulsa Adjustment Bureau, Inc. v. Travis Ball and Trina S. Ball - indebtedness.

Cayce Phillips v. C.W. Burdett and unknown heirs and successors - quiet title.

Ford Motor Credit Company v. Roberto Garza and Matilda Garza - indebtedness.

Small Claims

Felts Properties, LLC v. David Mainprize - entry and detainer.

Kenny Jackson Sr. v. Kenny Ray Jackson Jr. - small claims.

Fire Runs

Nov. 17

Tahlequah FD: 2:51 p.m., fire alarm, 13699 Highway 62.

Tahlequah FD: 2:55 p.m., MVA, 3202 S. Muskogee Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 5:43 p.m., MVA, Highway 82.

Tahlequah FD: 5:58 p.m., MVA, Crafton Street and Highway 82.

Tahlequah FD: 6:10 p.m., outside fire, 104 E. Fifth St.

Tahlequah FD: 7:33 p.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.

Nov. 18

Lowrey FD: 3:07 a.m., emergency medical response, North 538 Road.

Lowrey FD: 6:31 a.m., emergency medical response, North 519 Road.

