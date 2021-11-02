Court Report
Warranty Deeds
John Taylor to Ryan S. Murphy.
James Steven Clennan to Michaela Suzanne Mootry.
Johnny R. Johnson to Roy G. Brown.
Shirley Biggs to David Walkingstick.
Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Toni Hood.
Misdemeanors
Marisela S. Sierra - possession of paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Haylee Meleah Rolston - indebtedness.
Tinker Federal Credit Union v. William Rupe - replevin.
Small Claims
Ginger Rowane v. Marvin Daniel Armer - replevin.
Divorces
Melissa Cook v. Russell Douglas Cook.
Samantha Daugherty v. Michael Eli Daugherty.
Marriages
Justin Wayne Prichard, 26, Lincoln, and Misty Rose Brown, Stilwell.
Danny Ray Lamb Jr., 26, Tahlequah, and Emily Ann Angell, 26, Ada.
Fire Runs
Oct. 31
Tahlequah FD: 12:29 p.m., explosion, 903 E. Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 7:51 p.m., MVA, 4800 S. Muskogee Ave.
Death Notices
LARRABEE, Nina "Jane", 73, Rose, social services worker. Died Oct. 26. Visitation, Nov. 1, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside services, Nov. 2, 10 a.m., Elm Cemetery.
