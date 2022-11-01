Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Barbara Dodd to Christopher N. Cordray.

Bryan N. Remer to Dylan Remer.

Clairlou Properties, LLC to Kelly Callaway.

Tunica Properties, LLC to Corbin Jarvis.

Full Potential Properties, LLC to Maria A. Ernandes.

Misdemeanors

Ryan Neal Fisher - domestic abuse - assault and battery, threaten to perform acts of violence, resisting an officer, and obstructing an officer.

Richard Dale Lea - possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Small Claims

Sun Loan Company v. Robbie Lankford - small claims.

Sun Loan Company v. Timothy Lucas - small claims.

Sun Loan Company v. Dustin Wayne Sanders - small claims.

Sun Loan Company v. Jesse Mitchell - small claims.

Marriages

Ladan Wayne L. Osbourn, 22, Watts, and Kaytlyn E. Braswell, 29, Watts.

Fire Runs

Oct. 28

Tahlequah FD: 5:43 p.m., MVA, 1319 S. Muskogee Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 6:20 p.m., odor/gas leak, 1195 E. Allen Road.

Tahlequah FD: 6:37 p.m., outside fire, 1811 S. Park Hill Road.

Oct. 30

Tahlequah FD: 2:33 p.m., MVA, North Grand Avenue and Wheeler Street.

Tahlequah FD: 5:39 p.m., fire alarm, 3229 S. Muskogee Ave.

Oct. 31

Tahlequah FD: 2:12 a.m., EMS assist, 100 Bliss Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 2:57 a.m., EMS assist, 2150 W. Allen Road.

Tahlequah FD: 10:30 a.m., fire alarm, 17745 S. Muskogee Ave.

Tags

Trending Video