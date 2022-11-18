Court Report
Civils
Sarah Swanson v. Title travel trailer - issuance of title.
Glenda Elkins v. Title to motorcycle - issuance of title.
Nancy Witt v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Jason Joseph Hesley v. In re the name change - name change.
Tonya Glisson v. Custodian of records, Cherokee County Sheriff, District Attorney for Cherokee County, and city of Tahlequah - expungement of records.
Small Claims
Sun Loan Company v. Luke Smith - small claims.
Clint Johnson v. Phil Givens - small claims.
Divorces
Crissleen D. Fowler v. James B. Fowler.
Amanda D. Hopkins v. David John Hopkins.
Marriages
Jackson Connor Brown, of Tahlequah, and Olivia Lou Betten, of Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
David Keim - no security verification.
Jose Guadalupe Solorzano - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kenzie Ronnae Snell - speeding 15 mph over.
Eric Thomas Trapp - operate vehicle with improper class of driver's license.
Kmita Christina Greening - taxes due state.
Jennifer Marie Anderson - speeding 15 mph over.
Delvin Lloyd Drinkall - no security verification and failure to register vehicle within 30 days.
Jose Garcia - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Hayden Dale Branan - taxes due state and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Zakary Chase Arban - speeding 16-20 mph over and no seat belt.
Brooklyn Marie Cole - no seat belt.
Wendy Faye Reese - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Brandon Drayden Watson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Joshua Adam Byrd - driving under suspension.
Jeffrey Warren Gunther - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Ashlie Michelle Robbins - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Caleb Isaiah Simmons - speeding 16-20 mph over.
John Michael Oak - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Death Notices
LYDIC, Francine (Knight), 85, Skiatook, beautician. Died Nov. 14. Visitation, Nov. 22, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Nov. 23, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Interment at Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
