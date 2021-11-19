Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Casey Sullivan to Colby King.
Felonies
Matthew Kyle Santana - falsely personate another to create liability.
Misdemeanors
Kapeton Hunter Cooper - leaving scene of accident resulting in damage to fixtures and operate a vehicle at a speed greater than reasonable and proper.
Donald W. Sequichie - public intoxication.
Rocky Dean Daniels - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, use drug paraphernalia, and no seat belt.
Civils
Synchrony Bank v. Debra Scott - indebtedness.
Galaxy International Purchasing v. Stephanie Beard - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Clint Johnson - indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC v. Hali Wyatt - indebtedness.
Levi Johnson v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Maggie Dawn Loftin v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
John Looney v. Rural Water District #7 - trespass and injunction.
Discover Bank v. Gerald Earl Stanley - indebtedness.
Writs of Habeas Corpus
Jarad Keys Jr. v. Writ of habeas corpus as - writ of habeas corpus.
Small Claims
America’s Car Mart and Car Mart of Tahlequah v. Kittie Washington - petition for judgment.
Marcus Morgan v. Renea Hawkins - entry and detainer.
Marriages
Shaun Robertson Walker, 39, Tahlequah, and Carrie Lane Owens, 22, Tahlequah.
Timothy Andrew Caputo, 23, Tahlequah, and Lilly Ann Lewis, 22, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
William Earl McCollum - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Cheyenne Rene Massa - taxes due state.
Jitendra Kumar Tewari - improper passing.
Dan Vick Carter - no seat belt.
Laura Beth Simmons - no sat belt.
Justin Benjamin Layne - no seat belt, no security verification, and driving under suspension.
Dustin Matthew Eastwood - no seat belt.
Jerad Wade Jarvis - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Deana Jean Mullens - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Braden Reed Young - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Heather Eileen Willis - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Mera Alsharif - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jerimey E. Watson - speeding 15 mph over.
Jeremy Wayne Ketcher - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Amanda Faith Workman - failure to stop at red light.
Kimbra Carlene Ranallo-Scott - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Michael James Otten - speeding 16-20 mph over.
John Edward King - speeding 15 mph over.
Cody James Taylor - failure to stop at stop sign.
Michael Steven James - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ryleigh Rhiann Guthrie - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tyler Wade Redden - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jocelynn Marie Hartley - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Rachel Lauren Renfro - driving left of center in marked zone.
Landon Plez Fields - no seat belt.
Stran Roydon Eubanks - no seat belt.
Russell Warren Beaver - no seat belt and no security verification.
Melissa K. England - no seat belt and driving under suspension.
Travis Steven Chan Olson - no seat belt.
Boseaphus Franklin Wing - no seat belt.
Jerry Lee Pack - no seat belt.
Olivia Jo Hernandez - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Robert Randall Teague - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Angelica Dawn Sexton - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Eddie Ray Stewart - driving under suspension.
Ricky Dale Degase - driving under suspension and no security verification.
Tamara Christine Gunter - no seat belt.
Christine Elizabeth Grabel - no seat belt.
Daniel Rodney Callahan - speeding 26-30 mph over and no seat belt.
Kimberly Ann Girdner - speeding 15 mph over.
Chandler Grayson Miller - taxes due state.
Sierra Luis Landaverde - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jesika Leann Taylor - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jason Earl Matlock - driving under suspension.
Courtney Latricia Kelley - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Jenny Traci House - failure to stop at red light.
Thomas Dewayne Rose - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ellie Saraye Phillips - speeding 1-10 mph over.
David Edward Beau Barton - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Anna Katherine Fields - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Chelsea Renee Mouse - speeding 15 mph over.
Farhan Abul Syed - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Michael Dean Burks - no seat belt.
Brian K. Washington - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Thomas Haskell Sanders - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kimberly Ann Lee - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Christina Dallis - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Asa Brianne Robbins - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cynthia Diane Gifford - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Shaydee L. Duncan - no driver’s license and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Deborah A. Guthrie-Garrett - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kirk Bradley Khillings - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Ricky Lee Marston Jr. - reckless driving without regard to property, no driver’s license, and no security verification.
Ashlin Dianna Callaway - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Justin Thomas Barber - no seat belt.
Jaime Garay - no driver’s license.
Leiloni Blake Smith - no seat belt and expired registration.
Timothy J. King - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jacob Morrison - inattentive driving resulting in collision.
Braden Reed Young - no seat belt and speed not reasonable and proper.
Leanna Dawn Diamond - no seat belt.
Alma Jean Austin - no seat belt.
Jerry E. Holderby - no seat belt.
Devin Lamar Hughes - no seat belt.
Derek Alan Pfeifer - no seat belt.
Fire Runs
Nov. 18
Tahlequah FD: 6:14 p.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 8:16 p.m., smoke investigation, 1101 E. Crafton St.
Tahlequah FD: 8:53 p.m., outside fire, Park Hill Road and Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 11:10 p.m., outside fire, 104 E. Fifth St.
Nov. 19
Tahlequah FD: 7:31 a.m., MVA, Highway 82.
