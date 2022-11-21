Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Helm Living Trust to Connor Mutzig.
Doyle Green Jr. to Brett Robertson.
Misdemeanors
Jennifer L. Snow - embezzlement.
Nelson Luis Barreto - driving under the influence, driving without a valid driver's license, speeding 31-35 mph over, transporting open container, and no security verification.
Small Claims
James R. Anderson v. Vincent Wall - entry and detainer.
Liberty Finance Inc. v. Angela Kay Duckett - small claims.
Anna Buzzard v. Nathan Calhoun and Brandy Calhoun - entry and detainer.
Marriages
Kevin Matthew Jacobs, of Park Hill, and Amber Dawn Coy, of Park Hill.
Patrick William Pilant, of Cookson, and Paula Dean Laney, of Cookson.
Fire Runs
Nov. 17
Tahlequah FD: 1:39 p.m., outside fire, 26736 E. 635 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 2:12 p.m., smoke investigation, Garden Walk.
Nov. 18
Tahlequah FD: 11:47 a.m., missing person, 18194 W. 794 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 12:36 p.m., MVA, 909 N. Grand Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:14 p.m., odor, 2071 S. Park Hill Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:10 p.m., fire alarm, 1100 N. Heritage Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 8:29 p.m., medical/man down, 18394 S. Bryant Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:41 p.m., MVA, Eldon Hill.
Nov. 19
Tahlequah FD: 11:04 a.m., Ross Street and College Avenue.
Death Notices
WILLIAMSON, Sue H., 76, Tahlequah, baker. Died Nov. 19. No services planned at this time. Green Country Funeral Home.
KINGFISHER, Dennis Ray (Hominy), 73, Kansas, OK, machinist. Died Nov. 11. Funeral services, Nov. 22, 2 p.m., New Jordan Church in Salina. Interment at Grass Cemetery.
OGDEN, Wilma J., 83, Hulbert. Died Nov. 19. Visitation was Nov. 21, Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Nov. 22, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
Correction
The Nov. 20 Daily Log kusted Amanda D. Hopkins v. David John Hopkins under divorces. Court records show this is a legal separation.
