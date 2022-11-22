Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Sue Ann Brixey to Thomas R. Brixey.
Dale Keith Davis to Leslie W. Scudder.
Civils
Donnie Young and Karen Young v. Jerilyn Hall - declaratory judgment.
Brian Dick v. In re the name change - name change.
Nationstar Mortgage and Mr. Cooper v. John Tollie Greathouse, Lorie Greathouse, occupants of the premises, State of Oklahoma Tax Commission, Billy Brandt, and Marsha Brandt - foreclosure.
Citizens Bank v. Lisa K. Barnes - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Clint William Sunday v. Aaron L. Shadrick - small claims.
Divorces
Madisyn Welch v. Adam Welch.
Marriages
Carl Owen Reese, of Durant, and Brandy Jane Dill, of Durant.
Darryl Gerrit Jansma, of Fort Gibson, and Darla Brooke Briggs, of Fort Gibson.
Troy Gene Duchesne, of Stilwell, and Kendra Caroline Schindler.
