Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Sue Ann Brixey to Thomas R. Brixey.

Dale Keith Davis to Leslie W. Scudder.

Civils

Donnie Young and Karen Young v. Jerilyn Hall - declaratory judgment.

Brian Dick v. In re the name change - name change.

Nationstar Mortgage and Mr. Cooper v. John Tollie Greathouse, Lorie Greathouse, occupants of the premises, State of Oklahoma Tax Commission, Billy Brandt, and Marsha Brandt - foreclosure.

Citizens Bank v. Lisa K. Barnes - indebtedness.

Small Claims

Clint William Sunday v. Aaron L. Shadrick - small claims.

Divorces

Madisyn Welch v. Adam Welch.

Marriages

Carl Owen Reese, of Durant, and Brandy Jane Dill, of Durant.

Darryl Gerrit Jansma, of Fort Gibson, and Darla Brooke Briggs, of Fort Gibson.

Troy Gene Duchesne, of Stilwell, and Kendra Caroline Schindler.

Tags

Trending Video