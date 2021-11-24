Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Cary Odom to Jasmine McKee.

James R. Morgan to Jonathan Bryon Hook.

Misdemeanors

Crystal Marie Antwine - failure to compel child to attend school.

Michael Edward Teague - failure to compel child to attend school.

Civils

Portfolio Recovery Association v. Brianna N. Gandy - indebtedness.

Conn Appliances, Inc. v. Charles G. Powers - indebtedness.

World Acceptance Corporation v. Gary Lee Webster - indebtedness.

World Acceptance Corporation v. Trudy Jan Mickel - indebtedness.

Small Claims

Action Loan v. Joshua Duane Spears - small claims.

Action Loan v. Trinity Dee Johnston - small claims.

Liberty Finance, Inc. v. Amanda Brigman - small claims.

Larry J. Barnes v. Jerry Edward Hammack Jr. - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Brenda Smith v. Ariel Dawn Jackson.

Divorces

Kyle Bennett Reed v. Alexandra Reed.

Marriages

Stephen Lee Johnson, 46, Bunch, and Quana Jean Green, 49, Stilwell.

Wildlife

Wrangler Wayne Smith - shooting from a public roadway and hunting without landowner permission.

Tax Liens

State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Demeshion Jones - tax warrant.

Fire Runs

Nov. 22

Tahlequah FD: 7:08 p.m., structure fire, 113 S. Lee Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 7:25 p.m., structure fire, 25955 Highway 51.

Nov. 23

Tahlequah FD: 6:55 a.m., false alarm, 16947 W. Cherokee St.

