Warranty Deeds
Cary Odom to Jasmine McKee.
James R. Morgan to Jonathan Bryon Hook.
Misdemeanors
Crystal Marie Antwine - failure to compel child to attend school.
Michael Edward Teague - failure to compel child to attend school.
Civils
Portfolio Recovery Association v. Brianna N. Gandy - indebtedness.
Conn Appliances, Inc. v. Charles G. Powers - indebtedness.
World Acceptance Corporation v. Gary Lee Webster - indebtedness.
World Acceptance Corporation v. Trudy Jan Mickel - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Action Loan v. Joshua Duane Spears - small claims.
Action Loan v. Trinity Dee Johnston - small claims.
Liberty Finance, Inc. v. Amanda Brigman - small claims.
Larry J. Barnes v. Jerry Edward Hammack Jr. - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Brenda Smith v. Ariel Dawn Jackson.
Divorces
Kyle Bennett Reed v. Alexandra Reed.
Marriages
Stephen Lee Johnson, 46, Bunch, and Quana Jean Green, 49, Stilwell.
Wildlife
Wrangler Wayne Smith - shooting from a public roadway and hunting without landowner permission.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Demeshion Jones - tax warrant.
Fire Runs
Nov. 22
Tahlequah FD: 7:08 p.m., structure fire, 113 S. Lee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:25 p.m., structure fire, 25955 Highway 51.
Nov. 23
Tahlequah FD: 6:55 a.m., false alarm, 16947 W. Cherokee St.
