Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Ryan C. Tinsley to Homeland Investors Inc.

Payne Operation Company, LLC to Joshua Nipper.

Thomas M. Young to Dustin Joseph Oxford.

P&E Consulting, LLC to Michael Mizzi.

William D. Light to Asbill Group, LLC.

Felonies

Daniel Lee Moats - no offenses listed.

Civils

LVNV Funding, LLC v. John Caro - indebtedness.

Kendall Shane Starr v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.

Fire Runs

Nov. 19

Tahlequah FD: 5:48 p.m., outside fire, 16992 W. 780 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 5:50 p.m., vehicle fire, 111 E. Downing St.

Nov. 20

Tahlequah FD: 4 p.m., dumpster fire, 200 N. Muskogee Ave.

Nov. 21

Tahlequah FD: 10:23 a.m., MVA, 16054 Highway 62.

