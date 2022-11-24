Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Ryan C. Tinsley to Homeland Investors Inc.
Payne Operation Company, LLC to Joshua Nipper.
Thomas M. Young to Dustin Joseph Oxford.
P&E Consulting, LLC to Michael Mizzi.
William D. Light to Asbill Group, LLC.
Felonies
Daniel Lee Moats - no offenses listed.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. John Caro - indebtedness.
Kendall Shane Starr v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Fire Runs
Nov. 19
Tahlequah FD: 5:48 p.m., outside fire, 16992 W. 780 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:50 p.m., vehicle fire, 111 E. Downing St.
Nov. 20
Tahlequah FD: 4 p.m., dumpster fire, 200 N. Muskogee Ave.
Nov. 21
Tahlequah FD: 10:23 a.m., MVA, 16054 Highway 62.
