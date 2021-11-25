Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Jack Snedden to J.J. Snedden Revacable Trust.

Matthew Alan Jones to Zachary Scott.

Billy Roy Beard to Billy Roy Beard.

Misdemeanors

Carla Renee Bailey Wallace - failure to compel child to attend school.

Karla Stilwell - failure to compel school attendance.

Melanie Lyn Waldroop - failure to compel child to attend school.

Civils

Midland Credit Management v. Johnnie Edward Townsend - indebtedness.

U.S. Bank National Association v. John Wayne Bird and Kendall Bird - indebtedness.

Crystal Jewel Robbins v. State of Oklahoma - driver's license appeal.

Mark Reid Whittmore v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Discover Bank v. James Stevenson - breach of contract.

Sofi Lending Corporation v. Lisa Barnes - breach of contract.

Small Claims

Larry J. Barnes v. Nick Hammack - entry and detainer.

Red River Credit v. Christopher Lee Wood - small claims.

Red River Credit v. Leann Love - small claims.

Red River Credit v. Christa Leblanc - small claims.

Red River Credit v. Nellie Troutman - small claims.

America's Car Mart and Car Mart of Tahlequah v. Alec Rashead Hummingbird - petition for judgment.

Protective Orders

Cassie Deshazer v. David Anthony Medialdea.

Fire Runs

Nov. 23

Tahlequah FD: 4:09 p.m., MVA, Highway 82.

Tahlequah FD: 4:37 p.m., fire alarm, 1104 Allen Road.

Tahlequah FD: 7:12 p.m., outside fire, 20709 Stick Ross Mountain Road.

Nov. 24

Tahlequah FD: 8:25 a.m., smoke investigation, 912 S. College Ave.

Tags

Trending Video