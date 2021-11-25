Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jack Snedden to J.J. Snedden Revacable Trust.
Matthew Alan Jones to Zachary Scott.
Billy Roy Beard to Billy Roy Beard.
Misdemeanors
Carla Renee Bailey Wallace - failure to compel child to attend school.
Karla Stilwell - failure to compel school attendance.
Melanie Lyn Waldroop - failure to compel child to attend school.
Civils
Midland Credit Management v. Johnnie Edward Townsend - indebtedness.
U.S. Bank National Association v. John Wayne Bird and Kendall Bird - indebtedness.
Crystal Jewel Robbins v. State of Oklahoma - driver's license appeal.
Mark Reid Whittmore v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Discover Bank v. James Stevenson - breach of contract.
Sofi Lending Corporation v. Lisa Barnes - breach of contract.
Small Claims
Larry J. Barnes v. Nick Hammack - entry and detainer.
Red River Credit v. Christopher Lee Wood - small claims.
Red River Credit v. Leann Love - small claims.
Red River Credit v. Christa Leblanc - small claims.
Red River Credit v. Nellie Troutman - small claims.
America's Car Mart and Car Mart of Tahlequah v. Alec Rashead Hummingbird - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Cassie Deshazer v. David Anthony Medialdea.
Fire Runs
Nov. 23
Tahlequah FD: 4:09 p.m., MVA, Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 4:37 p.m., fire alarm, 1104 Allen Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:12 p.m., outside fire, 20709 Stick Ross Mountain Road.
Nov. 24
Tahlequah FD: 8:25 a.m., smoke investigation, 912 S. College Ave.
