Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Hen Truong Tieu to Justin D. Farrar.

Dana Lee to Joseph D. McLean.

Cathy Lynn Wilson to Eden B. Vo.

Drew A. Ary to T&D Properties.

Misdemeanors

Derek Braswell - no offenses listed.

Civils

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Victor Foster - indebtedness.

Traffic Report

James M. Duffield - operating a motor vehicle without driver's license in immediate possession.

Rondi Lynn Killer - no security verification.

Patrick Lamar Patterson - speeding 21-25 mph over.

Fire Runs

Nov. 21

Tahlequah FD: 5:33 p.m., MVC, East Steely Hollow Road and Highway 82.

Nov. 22

Tahlequah FD: 3:15 a.m., unknown problem (man down), 2101 Larry Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 6:25 a.m., fire alarm, 1100 W. Fox St.

Tahlequah FD: 6:45 a.m., smoke investigation, 129 W. Willis Road.

Tahlequah FD: 6:55 a.m., lift assist, 2101 Larry Ave.

Death Notices

BUHL, Jerry Irven, 80, Tahlequah, machinist. Died Nov. 17. Memorial services, Nov. 29, 1:30 p.m., Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Green Country Funeral Home.

HAMILTON, Ada Marie (Eaton), 71, Park Hill, housekeeper. Died Nov. 17. Visitation, Nov. 27, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Nov. 28, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Interment at Swimmer Cemetery.

Tags

