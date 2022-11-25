Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Hen Truong Tieu to Justin D. Farrar.
Dana Lee to Joseph D. McLean.
Cathy Lynn Wilson to Eden B. Vo.
Drew A. Ary to T&D Properties.
Misdemeanors
Derek Braswell - no offenses listed.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Victor Foster - indebtedness.
Traffic Report
James M. Duffield - operating a motor vehicle without driver's license in immediate possession.
Rondi Lynn Killer - no security verification.
Patrick Lamar Patterson - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Fire Runs
Nov. 21
Tahlequah FD: 5:33 p.m., MVC, East Steely Hollow Road and Highway 82.
Nov. 22
Tahlequah FD: 3:15 a.m., unknown problem (man down), 2101 Larry Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 6:25 a.m., fire alarm, 1100 W. Fox St.
Tahlequah FD: 6:45 a.m., smoke investigation, 129 W. Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:55 a.m., lift assist, 2101 Larry Ave.
Death Notices
BUHL, Jerry Irven, 80, Tahlequah, machinist. Died Nov. 17. Memorial services, Nov. 29, 1:30 p.m., Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Green Country Funeral Home.
HAMILTON, Ada Marie (Eaton), 71, Park Hill, housekeeper. Died Nov. 17. Visitation, Nov. 27, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Nov. 28, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Interment at Swimmer Cemetery.
