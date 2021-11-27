Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Charles B. Travis to Laura A. Lewis.
Kirk E. Boatright to Sas Construction, LLC.
Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Shelbi Doyeto.
Felonies
Dustin William Decker - assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Michael Raymond Page - feloniously pointing a firearm and domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Misdemeanors
Kealyona Joy Bullard - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under suspension.
Jason George McDaniel - actual physical control, open container beer, and carrying firearm while under the influence.
Levi R. Rankins - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol and texting and driving.
Civils
State of Oklahoma v. Bobby Dean Ward - expungement of records.
Mary Thirsty v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Scholars Inn Apartments v. Christopher Smith and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn Apartments v. Michael Little, Lawanda Little, and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Scholars Inn Apartments v. Dylan Carder and all occupants - entry and detainer.
Wildlife
William J. Smith - hunting without landowner permission.
Fire Runs
Nov. 24
Tahlequah FD: 12:44 p.m., alarm, 108 E. Chickasaw St.
Tahlequah FD: 3:51 p.m., vehicle fire, 12007 W. 800 Road.
Nov. 25
Tahlequah FD: 7:14 a.m., alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 2:24 p.m., vehicle fire, 21826 Stick Ross Mountain Road.
Nov. 26
Tahlequah FD: 3:20 a.m., lift assist, 716 Sooner Drive.
Death Notices
WHITE, Ada Rubeal, 94, Tahlequah, hair dresser. Died Nov. 20. Visitation, Nov. 28, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Nov. 29, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at White Oak Cemetery.
BATT, Johnny "Jeespy," 59, Arkoma, forklift driver. Died Nov. 22. Visitation, Nov. 29, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Nov. 30, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Swimmer Cemetery.
JONES, Jerry, 76, Tahlequah, Tahlequah Daily Press circulation. Died Nov. 22. Visitation, Nov. 28, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Nov. 29, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Greenleaf Cemetery.
MATLOCK, Harley Lee, 90, Welling, carpenter and Navy veteran. Died Nov. 25. Funeral services, Nov. 30, 10 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
