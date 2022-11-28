Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Steven Scott Wise Revocable Trust to Seth G. Moore.
Doris J. Levings to Doris J. Levings.
Felonies
Christian Lee Paker - bringing contraband into penal institute.
Brandon Dean Scott - trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of paraphernalia.
Civils
Crown Asset Management v. Kristy S. Fair - indebtedness.
Protective Orders
Jeremiah Ray Walton v. Arianna Walker.
Paternities
Katherine Alysse Everett v. Bryan Wayne Russell Jr. - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Marriages
Derek Scott Keys, 30, of Proctor, and Kenlea Brooke Henson, 29, of Proctor.
Jeremy Alex Carney, 25, of Locust Grove, and Claire Elizabeth Coyne, 21, of Tahlequah.
Tanner Ladd Sheets, 29, of Fort Gibson, and Kelsea Lynn Carson, 29, of Fort Gibson.
Fire Runs
Nov. 23
Lowrey FD: 11:18 a.m., structure fire/mutual aid given by Tahlequah Fire Department, East 690 Road.
Lowrey FD: 1:54 p.m., outside fire/mutual aid given to Gideon Fire Department, West Kilabrew Road.
Death Notices
PURCELL, John Frank, 72, Tahlequah, counselor. Died Nov. 25. Memorial services, Dec. 7, 10 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home and Crematory.
CLARK, David Jay, 74, Tahlequah, auto body repair. Died Nov. 24. No services planned at this time. Green Country Funeral Home and Crematory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.