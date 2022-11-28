Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Steven Scott Wise Revocable Trust to Seth G. Moore.

Doris J. Levings to Doris J. Levings.

Felonies

Christian Lee Paker - bringing contraband into penal institute.

Brandon Dean Scott - trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of paraphernalia.

Civils

Crown Asset Management v. Kristy S. Fair - indebtedness.

Protective Orders

Jeremiah Ray Walton v. Arianna Walker.

Paternities

Katherine Alysse Everett v. Bryan Wayne Russell Jr. - paternity with child support and/or custody.

Marriages

Derek Scott Keys, 30, of Proctor, and Kenlea Brooke Henson, 29, of Proctor.

Jeremy Alex Carney, 25, of Locust Grove, and Claire Elizabeth Coyne, 21, of Tahlequah.

Tanner Ladd Sheets, 29, of Fort Gibson, and Kelsea Lynn Carson, 29, of Fort Gibson.

Fire Runs

Nov. 23

Lowrey FD: 11:18 a.m., structure fire/mutual aid given by Tahlequah Fire Department, East 690 Road.

Lowrey FD: 1:54 p.m., outside fire/mutual aid given to Gideon Fire Department, West Kilabrew Road.

Death Notices

PURCELL, John Frank, 72, Tahlequah, counselor. Died Nov. 25. Memorial services, Dec. 7, 10 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home and Crematory.

CLARK, David Jay, 74, Tahlequah, auto body repair. Died Nov. 24. No services planned at this time. Green Country Funeral Home and Crematory.

