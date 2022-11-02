Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Rachel McAlvain to Hunter J. McCroskey.
Craig A. Myers to Tyler Kilhoffer.
Guadalupe Celsa Luna to Oliba Perez-Perez.
Robert Alan McQuitty to William Gale Brown.
Lindsay Kathleen Zuck to Daniel Anele.
Lois J. Carroll to Jun Lan.
Holly Ann Dorlac to Sara Louise Dorlac.
Shelly Lawrence to John King.
Jack P. Lancaster to Jack P. Lancaster.
Francisco Gomez to Mercedes Medina.
Felonies
Mellissa Kae Robinson - embezzlement.
Daniel Roy Vaughn - burglary, second-degree and grand larceny.
Civils
CDL Training Services of Oklahoma v. Carl B. Rosin II - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management v. Peggy L. Tinsley - indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management v. Josh Hope - indebtedness.
TD Bank v. Natalie Harmon - indebtedness.
Henry E. Faith v. John C. Faith - quiet title.
Bank of New York, as trustee v. Norma Jean Brannon, spouse if any, occupants of the premises, United States of America, Housing and Urban Development, and Discover Bank - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Frank Turney v. Jade Blakey - entry and detainer.
Bell Finance v. Clay Pohlschneider - small claims.
Diamond Finance v. Ariel Teeters - small claims.
Diamond Finance v. Clay Pohlschneider - small claims.
Protective Orders
Byron Russell Beers v. Darin Cash Briggs.
Madonna Mata v. Genaro Castillo II.
Divorces
Aaron Robinson v. Elizabeth Robinson.
Marriages
Isaiah Holden Moormann, 20, Tahlequah, and Kendyl Riley Baker, 21, Tahlequah.
Noah K. Woods, 22, Tahlequah, and Chrishia May Girdner, 22, Tahlequah.
Joel Franklin Deerinwater, 43, Bunch, and Whitney Michelle Warrior, 37, Bunch.
Terry Bruce Noble, 71, Park Hill, and Julie Ann Cox, 49, Park Hill.
Mohamed Bassime, 26, Tahlequah, and Casey Dawn Beaston, 27, Tahlequah.
Michael Jones Tyler, 28, Tahlequah, and Sheena Kay Yeager, 29, Park Hill.
Fire Runs
Oct. 31
Tahlequah FD: 6:49 p.m., smoke investigation, East First Street and South Cedar Avenue.
Nov. 1
Tahlequah FD: 6:44 a.m., fire alarm, 1350 N. Jones Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 8:34 a.m., controlled burn, West First Street and Mission Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 12:05 p.m., MVC, 2816 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:31 p.m., structure fire 2001 S. Muskogee Ave.
Nov. 2
Tahlequah FD: 6:44 a.m., outside fire, South Muskogee Avenue.
