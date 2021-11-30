Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Francisco Aguilar to Francisco Aguilar.
Sonya J. Robinson to Equity Trust Company.
Samuel Bardell to Kyle Rains.
Charlie Brackett to Valentine Connolly.
Charles E. Carroll to Randal Bodnar.
Don H. Wade to Kimberly Owen.
Eric A. Jones to John Dallis.
Timothy McBride to Dee Ann Crowe Moore.
Felonies
Joshua Thomas Lindholm - driving while under the influence of drugs and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Misdemeanors
Megan Lynn Lingbeck - assault on police officer and public intoxication.
Marriages
Jace Cole Young, 21, Hulbert, and Ariel Beth Graves, 22, Hulbert.
Steven Dale Grammer, 60, Norman, and Jackie Jene O'Dell, 59, Park Hill.
Traffic Report
Melinda Deanna Bolin - no seat belt.
Rachelle Leann Farris - no seat belt and no child restraint.
Kevin Eric Doyle - taxes due state.
Shelli Denise Vasquez - no seat belt.
Colin Ray Girdner - no seat belt.
Aaron Dean Neal - no seat belt.
Shawn Michael Keys - no seat belt.
Heidi G. Kuperus - no seat belt.
Jonathan Michael Eli - no seat belt.
Henry Allan Smith - speed not reasonable and proper.
Kenneth Gregory Lane - no seat belt.
Nikolus John Bird - no seat belt.
Ethan Lee Hardin - no seat belt.
Brody Alan Teague - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tristan Lee Martin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Victoria Rose Faddis - failure to stop at stop sign.
Thad Gan Moody - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Ashley Nacole Wisby - speeding 15 mph over.
Kayla Jeanee Petersen - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Brian Nicholas Maher - no seat belt and driving under suspension.
Michael Glenn Gilliland - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Bryan D. Page - no seat belt.
Mackenzie Baker Alyea - no seat belt.
Curtis Steven Greenfield - no seat belt and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Alexis Renea Christman - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Trecia Lynn Barnes - speeding 1-10 mph over.
James Dean Belknap - no seat belt.
Rosendo Escamilla-Ortiz - no driver's license.
Adrian Silvano Iglecias - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Lea Ann Gordon - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Fire Runs
Nov. 27
Tahlequah FD: 11:40 a.m., smoke investigation, 18123 Hilltop Circle.
Tahlequah FD: 4:10 p.m., cat in tree, South Keeler Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 5:18 p.m., outside fire, 307 Dogwood Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 5:38 p.m., South Water Avenue and Guinn Avenue.
Nov. 28
Tahlequah FD: 9:34 a.m., MVC, Mimosa Lane and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 6:21 p.m., smoke investigation, Baker Road and 750 Road.
Nov. 29
Tahlequah FD: 7:37 a.m., alarm, 609 N. Grand Ave.
Death Notices
VILLA, Bobby, 90, Tahlequah, crane operator. Died Nov. 28. Graveside services, Dec. 2, 2 p.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery. Green Country Funeral Home.
HOWARD, Mary Jane, 93, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Nov. 26. Funeral services, Nov. 30, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
