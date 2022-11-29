Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Kelly Property Management, LLC to Lucas Landaverde.
Shelton Properties, LLC to Cookson, LLC.
Marilyn Slack to Rossco Group, LLP.
Foix R. Stauss II to Sara Pollard.
Allen C. Snively to Blackjack Investments, LLC.
James Michael Sharp to James Michael Sharp.
Janet Prewitt to Melanie Ann Moden Revocable Trust.
Douglas Victory to Shane Surber.
Fredrick R. Buford to Fredrick R. Buford.
Misdemeanors
David Arnett - carrying a firearm unlawfully, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, transporting open container, no driver's license, no security verification, and operate vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Theresa A. Spencer - breach of contract.
Jefferson Capital Systems v. Maranda Eubanks - indebtedness.
James Taylor Sego III v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Allison Cornelia West v. In re the name change - name change.
Small Claims
Tahlequah Terrace Apartments v. Ransley Bailey - entry and detainer.
Billie Shields v. Carrol Hunnihan-Shields - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Candi Lynn Catron v. Michael James Jones.
Divorces
Parker Gray Johnson v. Payton S. McGowin-Johnson.
Brittany Michelle Cooper v. Kevin Dwayne Cooper.
Marriages
Thomas Wayne Henson, 21, Tahlequah, and Julissa Eligio, 19, Tahlequah.
Wildlife
Chelsen Wayne Hood - illegal possession of antlered deer not legally taken and providing false information to a check station operator.
Shawn M. Goodnight - hunting without deer gun license on person.
Jordan L. Kerns - failure to wear fluorescent orange during deer gun season.
Anthony B. Stone - failure to wear fluorescent orange during deer gun season.
Kevin D. Stamps - illegal digging on Tenkiller PHA.
Fire Runs
Nov. 22
Tahlequah FD: 2:36 p.m., left assist, 2101 Larry Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 4:05 p.m., alarm, 21149 S. Highway View Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 4:43 p.m., alarm, 19597 E. Beaverson Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:45 p.m., alarm, 302 Academy St.
Nov. 23
Tahlequah FD: 8:42 a.m., lift assist, 535 S. Mission Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:15 a.m., grass fire, 17959 E. 690 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:46 a.m., medica assist, 535 S. Mission Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 12:33 p.m., MVA, Grand Avenue and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 3:52 p.m., lift assist, 129 N. Vinita Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 6:23 p.m., smoke investigation, 129 N. Willis Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.