Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Lynn M. Sanders to Lynn M. and Hilda L. Sanders Revocable Trust.
Deborah S. Boss to Blake Coburn.
Judith Anne Dursi to Joseph P. Duffy Jr.
C.W. Ingram to Scott C. Parent.
Misdemeanors
Ana Lilia Aguilar - assault and battery and public intoxication.
Civils
Bailey Family Trust v. F.C.A. U.S., LLC - contract.
Larry Gene Barbaree v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
East Star Properties v. Brandon Claunts - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Kendall Brooke Buford v. Justin Mark Buford.
Divorces
Jennifer Ann Smith Gaytan v. Saul Gayton.
Marriages
Jimmy Lee Herron, 38, Watts, Jerrie Kaye Vaughn, 35, Watts.
Gary Lee Sequichie Jr., 38, Tahlequah, and Charity Lee Curtis, 31, Tahlequah.
Death Notices
NICHOLAS, James Russell "JR," 28, Hulbert, tree clearing service foreman. Died Oct. 31. Funeral services, Nov. 4, 10 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home.
MATSON, Sandra, 62, health aid. Died Oct. 31. No services are planned.
SAUKE, Norman J, 86, Park Hill, retired carpenter. Died Oct. 31. No services planned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.