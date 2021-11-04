Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Lynn M. Sanders to Lynn M. and Hilda L. Sanders Revocable Trust.

Deborah S. Boss to Blake Coburn.

Judith Anne Dursi to Joseph P. Duffy Jr.

C.W. Ingram to Scott C. Parent.

Misdemeanors

Ana Lilia Aguilar - assault and battery and public intoxication.

Civils

Bailey Family Trust v. F.C.A. U.S., LLC - contract.

Larry Gene Barbaree v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Small Claims

East Star Properties v. Brandon Claunts - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Kendall Brooke Buford v. Justin Mark Buford.

Divorces

Jennifer Ann Smith Gaytan v. Saul Gayton.

Marriages

Jimmy Lee Herron, 38, Watts, Jerrie Kaye Vaughn, 35, Watts.

Gary Lee Sequichie Jr., 38, Tahlequah, and Charity Lee Curtis, 31, Tahlequah.

Death Notices

NICHOLAS, James Russell "JR," 28, Hulbert, tree clearing service foreman. Died Oct. 31. Funeral services, Nov. 4, 10 a.m., Green Country Funeral Home.

MATSON, Sandra, 62, health aid. Died Oct. 31. No services are planned.

SAUKE, Norman J, 86, Park Hill, retired carpenter. Died Oct. 31. No services planned.

