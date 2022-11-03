Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Kelli Peters to Kelli A. Peters.

Michael Ray Coursey to Coursey Family Trust.

P&E Consulting, LLC to David Cairns.

Sammy R. Lamons to Robert W. Blackburn.

Don H. Wade to Kayla Crow.

Ronald W. Moore to Chris Frisillo.

Brandon Ollar to Kurtis Ollar.

Edward Eli French to Jeff King.

Nyleve Rinehart to Nyleve Rinehart.

Brent Goodwin to Matthew Nelson.

Gary W. Bunch to Lisa Christiansen.

Gary Bradley to Lisa Christiansen.

James Collins to Lisa Christiansen.

Virginia Holloway to Lisa Christiansen.

Alvin Beaver to Lisa Christiansen.

R.G. Beaver to Lisa Christiansen.

Josephine Beaver to Lisa Christiansen.

G.W. Beaver to Lisa Christiansen.

Ronald Watts to Lisa Christiansen.

Misdemeanors

Emerson Grace Brown - driving under the influence.

Barbara Theresa Hicks-Page - threaten to perform acts of violence.

Civils

Capital One v. Gregory McBride - indebtedness.

Prisciliano Martin v. Brigham Hancock and Eagle Bluff Resort - damages.

Small Claims

Jewell Marler v. Phillip George - entry and detainer.

Shelly Smith v. Jordan Clark Baldonado - small claims.

Farmers Coop v. Kevin Jackson - small claims.

Protective Orders

Heather Lynn Ruotolo v. Carmen Angelina Campos.

Divorces

Stephanie Jane Thompson v. Timothy Jason Thompson.

Paternities

Andrew Wilkins v. Alexandra Bennett - paternity with child support and/or custody.

Marriages

Walker Vincente Granado, 24, Cherokee, and Ashley Kaylynn Carnes, 23, Tahlequah.

Tyler Wayne Panther, 24, Locust Grove, and Tlv Dugi Benoit, 24, Locust Grove.

Fire Runs

Nov. 2

Tahlequah FD: 10:30 a.m., structure fire, 2501 S. Muskogee Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 1:05 p.m., MVA, South College Avenue and West Choctaw Street.

Tahlequah FD: 3:08 p.m., MVA, South Muskogee Avenue.

Tags

Trending Video