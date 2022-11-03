Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Kelli Peters to Kelli A. Peters.
Michael Ray Coursey to Coursey Family Trust.
P&E Consulting, LLC to David Cairns.
Sammy R. Lamons to Robert W. Blackburn.
Don H. Wade to Kayla Crow.
Ronald W. Moore to Chris Frisillo.
Brandon Ollar to Kurtis Ollar.
Edward Eli French to Jeff King.
Nyleve Rinehart to Nyleve Rinehart.
Brent Goodwin to Matthew Nelson.
Gary W. Bunch to Lisa Christiansen.
Gary Bradley to Lisa Christiansen.
James Collins to Lisa Christiansen.
Virginia Holloway to Lisa Christiansen.
Alvin Beaver to Lisa Christiansen.
R.G. Beaver to Lisa Christiansen.
Josephine Beaver to Lisa Christiansen.
G.W. Beaver to Lisa Christiansen.
Ronald Watts to Lisa Christiansen.
Misdemeanors
Emerson Grace Brown - driving under the influence.
Barbara Theresa Hicks-Page - threaten to perform acts of violence.
Civils
Capital One v. Gregory McBride - indebtedness.
Prisciliano Martin v. Brigham Hancock and Eagle Bluff Resort - damages.
Small Claims
Jewell Marler v. Phillip George - entry and detainer.
Shelly Smith v. Jordan Clark Baldonado - small claims.
Farmers Coop v. Kevin Jackson - small claims.
Protective Orders
Heather Lynn Ruotolo v. Carmen Angelina Campos.
Divorces
Stephanie Jane Thompson v. Timothy Jason Thompson.
Paternities
Andrew Wilkins v. Alexandra Bennett - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Marriages
Walker Vincente Granado, 24, Cherokee, and Ashley Kaylynn Carnes, 23, Tahlequah.
Tyler Wayne Panther, 24, Locust Grove, and Tlv Dugi Benoit, 24, Locust Grove.
Fire Runs
Nov. 2
Tahlequah FD: 10:30 a.m., structure fire, 2501 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 1:05 p.m., MVA, South College Avenue and West Choctaw Street.
Tahlequah FD: 3:08 p.m., MVA, South Muskogee Avenue.
