Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Lloyd S. Elam to Delaney Nikole Dortch.
Ralph and Barbara Thomas Family Trust to Ronda Nicole McCullar.
Bennett H. Harris to William A. Osenbaugh.
Linda Kelley to Nathan Fritze.
Ashley N. Hunt to Danielle Oleary.
KSMS Trust to Michele McCarthy Trust.
JTSB Investments, LLC to Micala Cooper.
SAS Construction, LLC to Cindy Jody L. Buckholtz.
Ladonna McKay to William Mark Martin.
Felonies
Jessie Buening - larceny of controlled dangerous substance.
Aaron Dewitt Sheppard - possession of stolen vehicle, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Misdemeanors
Cheryl Lynn Blaylock - possession of marijuana and driving under suspension.
Civils
Progressive Car Finance, LLC v. Alexis Cox - indebtedness.
Indian Nations Council, Inc. v. Linnie Coon, unknown heirs, executors, administrators, devisees, trustees, successors - quiet title.
David Johnson v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Marriages
Robert Joseph Powell, 51, Muskogee, and Ashley Elizabeth Hause, 43, Claremore.
Shane Douglas Stanley, 32, Park Hill, and Krista Lynn Allen, 27, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Nov. 3
Tahlequah FD: 1 p.m., service call, 1251 E. Crafton Street.
Tahlequah FD: 7:10 p.m., alarm, 3866 Highland Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 7:22 p.m., MVA, Mahaney Avenue and Mimosa Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 9:47 p.m., MVA, 14968 Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 10:30 p.m., vehicle fire, South Mission Avenue and West Chickasaw Street.
Commented
