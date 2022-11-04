Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Brent U. Johnson to Elizabeth Page.
T.M. Dun Acquisitions, LLC to Sosa Properties, LLC.
Hometown Rentals, LLC to Krista L. Baker.
Donna Henard to Jacob Q. Duvall.
Ronnie D. Morgan to Jerry Gritts Jr.
Ronnie D. Morgan to Shirley Gritts.
Ken L. Lippert to Bryan A. Whitmire.
Sarah Lou Faith to Rebecca Ann Hodgson.
Cynthia L. Tootle to Jordan Penny.
Misdemeanors
Chadd Lucas Straub - breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
John Robert Jenkins - possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Civils
Jon Russell Mercell Jr. v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Virginia Garde and Larry Garde v. Jimmy L. Clymer Jr., Sally Clymer, and unknown heirs, successors - quiet title.
Small Claims
Mike Heist v. Lindsey Winfrey - entry and detainer.
Bell Finance v. Lynn Brent - small claims.
James Haney v. Amanda Kasten and Kevin Bird - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Ashlee Anne Aytes v. Vincent Ray Biggs.
Marriages
Russell Lynn Lamons, 41, Tahlequah, and Kimberly Diane Blackburn, 32, Tahlequah.
Tyler Quinn Owen, 33, Peggs, and Tora Marie Louise Eff, 38, Peggs.
David Matthew Johnson, 38, Tahlequah, and Jessica Lauren Goodman, 36, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Andrew T. Redding - taxes due state.
Anthony Tyler Owens - inattentive driving resulting in collision and failure to register vehicle within 30 days.
Arren Gregory Kuzma - no seat belt.
Zelon James Walton - speeding 15 mph over.
Jackie Nafae Campbell - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Randy Ramone Pennington - taxes due state and no security verification.
Wendy Gayle Stonebarger - speeding 1-10 mph over.
David Leroy Patton - failure to yield from stop sign.
Sandra Nicasio - no driver's license and following too closely.
Mark Edward Mackey - speeding 16-20 mph over, fail to keep in proper lane, material improperly placed on vehicle windows, and violation of driver's license.
Angel Cheyenne Martin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Thomas James Grabel - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Chase Sheldon Wooten - taxes due state.
Laura Isabelle Wright - driving under suspension.
William Robert McKinney - speeding 16-20 mph over and driving under suspension.
Holly Michelle Bailey - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Robert Samuel Mast - overweight 5,001 pounds to 6,000 pounds over and overweight 10,000 pounds plus.
Ethan Lewis Paul - speeding 15 mph over limit.
Antonnio Martez Mitchell - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Death Notices
CLINTON, Larry Michael. Visitation, Nov. 7, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hart Funeral Home. Funeral services, Nov. 8, 10 a.m., Hulbert High School New Gymnasium followed by Military honors at Lost City Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.